Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: Time for an upgrade?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may not seem too different from its recent predecessors, but just three generations ago, Samsung smartwatches were running a different operating system entirely. If you own a Galaxy Watch 3, should you upgrade or hold on to it? Read our Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3 comparison for our thoughts.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: At a glance
It's tough picking between two of the best smartwatches around. Here's a quick summary of the big differences between the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 3:
- The Galaxy Watch 6 series features much larger, denser, and brighter screens than the Galaxy Watch 3.
- The Galaxy Watch 3 can pair with iPhones, while the Galaxy Watch 6 cannot.
- Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 has a more fitness tracking and health monitoring sensors.
- The Galaxy Watch 3 runs on Tizen, while the Galaxy Watch 6 employs Wear OS 4.
- The Galaxy Watch 6 has much larger batteries than the Galaxy Watch 3.
- Galaxy Watch 6 devices use a different band release and attachment system.
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: Design
We mentioned in our Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 4 comparison that Samsung’s newer watches hadn’t changed much. This is true aesthetically as well. The Galaxy Watch 6 boasts a much larger display mounted within a broader dial, narrower bezels, and slimmer side buttons. The bands also sit more flush on the watch’s body and feature a new, more convenient release and attachment mechanism. Besides the returning rotating dial on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, this is our favorite addition to the new watches.
The Galaxy Watch 3 exhibits a more brutish design, with a stainless steel or titanium body, a chunkier rotating (but still excellent) bezel, two protruding buttons on its right flank, and a sizeable bumper to protect them. It looks more like an analog watch than Samsung’s newer devices.
In terms of size, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the larger of the two watches. It’s offered in two sizes, a 41mm for smaller wrists and a larger 45mm alternative. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a 40mm or 44mm dial. It’s also far lighter and thinner than its older sibling, thanks to the use of aluminum. Notably, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also uses stainless steel and is bigger than the standard Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 3. While its bezel is much narrower than the older watch, it features 43mm and 47mm dial options. It’s now the largest Samsung smartwatch you can buy.
We don’t think one smartwatch looks better than the other here. Both are attractive wearables in their own right, but your taste will ultimately determine your bias.
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: Features
The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 3 differences extend to their feature offerings. Let’s start with the biggest change.
In 2020, Samsung’s smartwatches still ran Tizen, a lightweight OS that didn’t demand much from the hardware. As a result, the Galaxy Watch 3 only requires 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Despite those positives, Tizen lacks the broad app library the Galaxy Watch 6 can now access with Wear OS. It’s also likely that Tizen won’t see much active development in the future, considering that the Galaxy Watch 3 was the last Samsung smartwatch to run the OS.
At the time, Tizen was a much better wearable OS than what was then known as Android Wear. However, Google and Samsung’s revised Wear OS is a more refined and usable platform. Wear OS 4 and One UI 5 Watch debuts on the Galaxy Watch 6, bringing a more mature feature set and plenty of Google app support. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch 6 will soon gain dedicated Gmail, Google Calendar, WhatsApp, and other first-party apps. This gives the watch a utility advantage over its Tizen-powered predecessor. It also features double the RAM and storage capacity of the older model.
If you own an iPhone, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the only one of the two devices you can pair with your device. Although other Wear OS watches support Apple phones, Samsung hasn’t facilitated this feature on its newer watches.
The Galaxy Watch 6 has a more advanced fitness tracking and wellness monitoring kit. It’s headlined by the BioActive sensor trio that monitors heart rate, heart health via ECG, and body composition with the biometric impedance sensor. It also monitors blood oxygen saturation and sleep cycles and uses a skin temperature sensor to improve female health tracking. The Galaxy Watch 3 can track a user’s heart rate and health, blood oxygen levels, and sleep, but that’s about it. It supports 40 sports modes and provides VO2 max estimates for runners, but it’s not a good option for those more serious about their health.
Finally, to match the newer hardware, the Galaxy Watch 6 also receives a few fitness-related upgrades to its software. One UI 5 Watch now includes better sleep tracking than its predecessors, irregular heart rate notifications, and personalized heart rate zones for runners. There’s an option to create custom workouts, too, while the device can also record users’ runs while on a track.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: Price and colors
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Starts at $299
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Starts at $399
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Launched at $399
The Galaxy Watch 3 was an expensive smartwatch when it launched in 2020. It initially demanded $399, which puts it on par with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Apple Watch Series 8. However, in 2023, you can now snag one for well under $300. Thankfully, this price decrease still keeps it relevant three years later.
It was made available in two colors: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver. A Mystic Black option was reserved for the larger 45mm model.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 made its debut on July 26, 2023. General availability kicks off on August 11. Those who preorder the device will also receive a free Fabric Band, while those trading in older devices could receive a $250 price drop.
The two-device lineup starts at $299 for the 40mm standard model — a $20 price hike over the Galaxy Watch 4 but a $100 saving over the Galaxy Watch 3’s debut price. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic boasts the Galaxy Watch 3’s launch price of $399.
Colorways include Graphite, Silver, and Gold for the standard model and Black and Silver for the Classic.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3 specs
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Display
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
45mm: 1.4-inch
Super AMOLED
360 x 360 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Corning Gorilla Glass with DX
41mm: 1.2-inch
Super AMOLED
360 x 360 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Corning Gorilla Glass with DX
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 1.5-inch
Super AMOLED
480 x 480 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Sapphire Crystal
40mm: 1.3-inch
Super AMOLED
432 x 432 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Sapphire Crystal
Dimensions and weight
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
45mm: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm
53.8g (stainless steel)
43g (titanium)
41mm: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm
49.2g
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 44.4 x 42.8 x 9.0mm
33.3g
40mm: 40.4 x 38.8 x 9.0mm
28.7g
Colors and materials
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Stainless steel or titanium case
Genuine Leather Band
45mm: Mystic Black (stainless steel or titanium), Mystic Silver (stainless steel)
41mm: Mystic Bronze (stainless steel), Mystic Silver (stainless steel)
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Armor Aluminum case
Sport Band
44mm: Graphite, Silver
40mm: Graphite, Gold
Battery
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
45mm: 340mAh
41mm: 247mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 425mAh
40mm: 300mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
Processor
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Samsung Exynos 9110
Dual-core, 1.15GHz
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung Exynos W930
Dual-core 1.4GHz
RAM
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
1GB
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
2GB
Storage
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
8GB
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
16GB
Connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
LTE (available in select models)
Bluetooth 5.0
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
2.4GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/Beidou
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
LTE
Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
2.4+5GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
Sensors
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Light sensor
Barometer
Optical heart rate sensor
Electric heart signal
Ambient light sensor
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyroscope
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Temperature sensor
Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)
Durability
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
5ATM + IP68
MIL-STD-810G
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
5ATM + IP68
MIL-STD-810H
Software
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Tizen OS 5.5
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Wear OS 4
One UI 5 Watch
Compatibility
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Android
iOS
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Android
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: Should you upgrade?
For those purchasing their first smartwatch, this isn’t a contest. The Galaxy Watch 6 trumps the Galaxy Watch 3 in numerous facets. It’s the better fitness watch, runs a newer OS with better hardware, and will receive support for years to come. The only real sway that the old model has is its ability to pair with iPhones. If you own an iPhone, you should opt for an Apple Watch anyway.
The Galaxy Watch 6 trumps the Galaxy Watch 3 in numerous facets.
If you own a Galaxy Watch 3 and want to upgrade, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be a more like-for-like replacement. You’ll benefit from a rotating bezel, a large, formidable lens, and a more professional aesthetic. That said, if you’re on a strict budget and find the Galaxy Watch 3 for under $200, it might be worth a punt. It remains a well-built smartwatch for those who crave a little bit of everything.
That’s it for our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3 comparison. Which is the smartwatch for you? Vote in our poll below.