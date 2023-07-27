Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: Time for an upgrade?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may not seem too different from its recent predecessors, but just three generations ago, Samsung smartwatches were running a different operating system entirely. If you own a Galaxy Watch 3, should you upgrade or hold on to it? Read our Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3 comparison for our thoughts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: At a glance It's tough picking between two of the best smartwatches around. Here's a quick summary of the big differences between the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 3: The Galaxy Watch 6 series features much larger, denser, and brighter screens than the Galaxy Watch 3.

The Galaxy Watch 3 can pair with iPhones, while the Galaxy Watch 6 cannot.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 has a more fitness tracking and health monitoring sensors.

The Galaxy Watch 3 runs on Tizen, while the Galaxy Watch 6 employs Wear OS 4.

The Galaxy Watch 6 has much larger batteries than the Galaxy Watch 3.

Galaxy Watch 6 devices use a different band release and attachment system.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: Design

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

We mentioned in our Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 4 comparison that Samsung’s newer watches hadn’t changed much. This is true aesthetically as well. The Galaxy Watch 6 boasts a much larger display mounted within a broader dial, narrower bezels, and slimmer side buttons. The bands also sit more flush on the watch’s body and feature a new, more convenient release and attachment mechanism. Besides the returning rotating dial on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, this is our favorite addition to the new watches.

The Galaxy Watch 3 exhibits a more brutish design, with a stainless steel or titanium body, a chunkier rotating (but still excellent) bezel, two protruding buttons on its right flank, and a sizeable bumper to protect them. It looks more like an analog watch than Samsung’s newer devices.

In terms of size, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the larger of the two watches. It’s offered in two sizes, a 41mm for smaller wrists and a larger 45mm alternative. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a 40mm or 44mm dial. It’s also far lighter and thinner than its older sibling, thanks to the use of aluminum. Notably, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also uses stainless steel and is bigger than the standard Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 3. While its bezel is much narrower than the older watch, it features 43mm and 47mm dial options. It’s now the largest Samsung smartwatch you can buy.

We don’t think one smartwatch looks better than the other here. Both are attractive wearables in their own right, but your taste will ultimately determine your bias.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: Features



Damien Wilde / Android Authority Galaxy Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 3 differences extend to their feature offerings. Let’s start with the biggest change.

In 2020, Samsung’s smartwatches still ran Tizen, a lightweight OS that didn’t demand much from the hardware. As a result, the Galaxy Watch 3 only requires 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Despite those positives, Tizen lacks the broad app library the Galaxy Watch 6 can now access with Wear OS. It’s also likely that Tizen won’t see much active development in the future, considering that the Galaxy Watch 3 was the last Samsung smartwatch to run the OS.

At the time, Tizen was a much better wearable OS than what was then known as Android Wear. However, Google and Samsung’s revised Wear OS is a more refined and usable platform. Wear OS 4 and One UI 5 Watch debuts on the Galaxy Watch 6, bringing a more mature feature set and plenty of Google app support. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch 6 will soon gain dedicated Gmail, Google Calendar, WhatsApp, and other first-party apps. This gives the watch a utility advantage over its Tizen-powered predecessor. It also features double the RAM and storage capacity of the older model.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

If you own an iPhone, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the only one of the two devices you can pair with your device. Although other Wear OS watches support Apple phones, Samsung hasn’t facilitated this feature on its newer watches.

The Galaxy Watch 6 has a more advanced fitness tracking and wellness monitoring kit. It’s headlined by the BioActive sensor trio that monitors heart rate, heart health via ECG, and body composition with the biometric impedance sensor. It also monitors blood oxygen saturation and sleep cycles and uses a skin temperature sensor to improve female health tracking. The Galaxy Watch 3 can track a user’s heart rate and health, blood oxygen levels, and sleep, but that’s about it. It supports 40 sports modes and provides VO2 max estimates for runners, but it’s not a good option for those more serious about their health.

Finally, to match the newer hardware, the Galaxy Watch 6 also receives a few fitness-related upgrades to its software. One UI 5 Watch now includes better sleep tracking than its predecessors, irregular heart rate notifications, and personalized heart rate zones for runners. There’s an option to create custom workouts, too, while the device can also record users’ runs while on a track.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: Price and colors



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Starts at $299

Starts at $299 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Starts at $399 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Launched at $399

The Galaxy Watch 3 was an expensive smartwatch when it launched in 2020. It initially demanded $399, which puts it on par with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Apple Watch Series 8. However, in 2023, you can now snag one for well under $300. Thankfully, this price decrease still keeps it relevant three years later.

It was made available in two colors: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver. A Mystic Black option was reserved for the larger 45mm model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Fantastic display and rotating bezel • Thinner, lighter design • Two-day battery life MSRP: $399.99 Samsung's premium smartwatch is a jack of all trades, master of many. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the more versatile smartwatches you can buy. It's stylish, sporty, comes with plenty of smartwatch features, and has new health sensors that will make the watch better over time. See price at Amazon Save $135.99

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 made its debut on July 26, 2023. General availability kicks off on August 11. Those who preorder the device will also receive a free Fabric Band, while those trading in older devices could receive a $250 price drop.

The two-device lineup starts at $299 for the 40mm standard model — a $20 price hike over the Galaxy Watch 4 but a $100 saving over the Galaxy Watch 3’s debut price. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic boasts the Galaxy Watch 3’s launch price of $399.

Colorways include Graphite, Silver, and Gold for the standard model and Black and Silver for the Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Large display • Wear OS 4 • Upgraded features MSRP: $299.99 One step closer to being a computer on your wrist With improved activity tracking and more advanced features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a capable Smartwatch. A large display and full Samsung Wallet app make the Watch 6 a powerful standalone device, while integration with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes the Watch 6 a valuable part of your Galaxy ecosystem. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $0.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Rotating crown is back • Updated tracking features • Wear OS 4 MSRP: $399.99 The crown is back The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic rocks a rotating bezel! Better equipped than the base Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model is a powerful watch with updated activity tracking, improved health features, and the full Samsung Wallet app for your mobile payments. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3 specs



Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

360 x 360 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX



41mm: 1.2-inch

Super AMOLED

360 x 360 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm

53.8g (stainless steel)

43g (titanium)



41mm: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm

49.2g

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 44.4 x 42.8 x 9.0mm

33.3g



40mm: 40.4 x 38.8 x 9.0mm

28.7g

Colors and materials

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Stainless steel or titanium case

Genuine Leather Band



45mm: Mystic Black (stainless steel or titanium), Mystic Silver (stainless steel)



41mm: Mystic Bronze (stainless steel), Mystic Silver (stainless steel)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Armor Aluminum case

Sport Band



44mm: Graphite, Silver

40mm: Graphite, Gold

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm: 340mAh

41mm: 247mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh

40mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Samsung Exynos 9110

Dual-core, 1.15GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Exynos W930

Dual-core 1.4GHz

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 1GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 2GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 8GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 16GB

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

2.4GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Light sensor

Barometer

Optical heart rate sensor

Electric heart signal

Ambient light sensor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Tizen OS 5.5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Wear OS 4

One UI 5 Watch

Compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Android

iOS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Android



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3: Should you upgrade?

For those purchasing their first smartwatch, this isn’t a contest. The Galaxy Watch 6 trumps the Galaxy Watch 3 in numerous facets. It’s the better fitness watch, runs a newer OS with better hardware, and will receive support for years to come. The only real sway that the old model has is its ability to pair with iPhones. If you own an iPhone, you should opt for an Apple Watch anyway.

The Galaxy Watch 6 trumps the Galaxy Watch 3 in numerous facets.

If you own a Galaxy Watch 3 and want to upgrade, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be a more like-for-like replacement. You’ll benefit from a rotating bezel, a large, formidable lens, and a more professional aesthetic. That said, if you’re on a strict budget and find the Galaxy Watch 3 for under $200, it might be worth a punt. It remains a well-built smartwatch for those who crave a little bit of everything. That’s it for our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 3 comparison. Which is the smartwatch for you? Vote in our poll below.