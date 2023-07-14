Apple Watch Series 9 release date: When will the smartwatch be available?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple Watches are arguably the best smartwatch you can buy, but only for people within the Apple ecosystem as they need an iPhone to work and get the most use out of them. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch to go along with your iPhone, then it is worth waiting for the Apple Watch Series 9 that is coming soon. But when is the Apple Watch Series 9 releasing, and when can you buy it? Read along as we answer your questions about launch and availability.

When is the Apple Watch Series 9 coming out? When it comes to the launch of a new Apple Watch, Apple has been very predictable. The company releases a new version of the Apple Watch every year around mid-September. Further, Apple prefers to host hardware launch events on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Thanks to this predictable pattern, we expect the Apple Watch Series 9 to launch in mid-September 2023, on either September 12 (Tuesday) or September 13 (Wednesday).

Apple hasn’t yet announced or confirmed the dates, but based on its past patterns, this is likely when the company will launch the new Apple Watch Series 9.

Will the Apple Watch Series 9 be available at launch? Apple usually does not make its newest watches available right after launch. Once the Apple Watch Series 9 gets announced, you can expect it to become available for purchase a week or two later. The above timeline gives us a window of September 19 to September 27.

There’s usually a rush of orders when the first sale begins. If you are not quick to act, you can see the delivery window for your order getting delayed by a bit. So if you are planning to gift the new Apple smartwatch to someone, keep this in mind.

Will there be a livestream of the Apple Event 2023? Yes! The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 15 series, for which the company usually holds an elaborate launch event that is streamed live.

What other products will Apple announce at the 2023 Apple Event? Apple has not confirmed any of its plans. We can make some reasonable guesses based on past launch patterns.

At Apple’s September 2023 Event, we expect Apple to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (which could also be called the iPhone 15 Ultra), which will be the event’s highlight with their new SoCs.

In addition to the phones, we expect the company to announce the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Further, some accessories around the iPhone could see a USB-C refresh, starting with the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Beyond this, the probability of other products seeing a refresh at the 2023 Apple Event decreases substantially. The company could refresh the iPad mini and the 24-inch iMac and even launch a 27-inch iMac Pro. However, these products could be pushed to 2024 too.

FAQs

Should I buy the Apple Watch 8 or wait for the 9? The Apple Watch Series 9 is coming in a few months. If you already have a working smartwatch, we recommend waiting for the Series 9 to launch. At that time, you could grab either the new watch or the older one at a lower price in a clearance sale. If you do not have a functional smartwatch and need a new one urgently, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 8, as it will continue to remain relevant for a good few years.

Is the Apple Watch Series 9 waterproof? Apple has not confirmed any details about the Apple Watch Series 9. However, with past Apple Watches coming with a good water resistance rating, we expect the Apple Watch Series 9 to also feature a good level of water resistance.

Will the Apple Watch Series 9 work with a Samsung phone? No. Apple Watches need an iPhone to work. They do not work with Android. This situation is unlikely to change with the Apple Watch Series 9 either.

