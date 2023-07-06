Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series features: Here's what it can do

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Following the success of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series arrived with another lineup of fantastic Samsung smartwatches. Though there’s a lot that will look familiar when comparing the Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 5, there are also some new tricks and tools on board as well. We cover everything you need to know about the features you’ll find on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features at a glance

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Launched in July 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series parlays the latest Wear OS into two of the best smartwatch experiences available. Shoppers can choose either a base model Galaxy Watch 5, (in 40mm or 44mm), or a 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for an even more durable device. Regardless of which model you choose, Samsung offers the same core features.

In addition to basic functions like customizable watch faces and notification support, the watches provide everything from access to voice assistance to a rich library of third-party apps through the Google Play Store. With built-in microphones and speakers, they even allow users to make and receive phone calls on the device.

Of course, the devices aren’t just smartwatches, they’re also highly capable fitness and health companions as well. With a bevy of sensors, the devices keep tabs on all the usual suspects when it comes to health and activity tracking. Both models also feature built-in GPS for tracking your outdoor workouts. The Pro model adds a few more niche features for outdoor enthusiasts that we’ll dig into further below.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is compatible with Android phones, and pairs particularly well with Samsung ones. Like the previous generation, the series is not compatible with iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Excellent build and comfort • Improved battery life • Solid GPS accuracy MSRP: $279.99 Subtle upgrades make a huge difference The Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch offers a bigger battery, more sturdy body, and more comfortable fit than its predecessor. It supports Google Assistant and Google Maps navigation, while a body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and improved sleep tracking makes for an impressive health-tracking product. See price at Amazon Save $80.00 See price at Amazon Save $30.99 See price at Amazon Save $80.00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Up to 2 days battery life • Advanced sleep tracker • Fast Charging MSRP: $449.99 Samsung's first adventure watch is a winner Building on the Galaxy Watch 5's base with a much hardier body, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features multiple health and fitness tracking tools, a bigger battery, and a better navigation system. All these improvements make for a great all-round smartwatch whether you're in the boardroom or out on the trail. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung

Smartwatch features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We crowned the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 as the best smartwatch of the year because of the well-rounded experience it offers. Key to that experience is the line’s powerful Wear OS and robust smartwatch feature set.

Not only does the device feature useful native apps such as Samsung Health, but the Google Play Store’s app library includes the largest collection of third-party tools available on a wearable that isn’t made by Apple.

Short of Apple, the Google Play Store offers the biggest library of third-party apps available, making the Galaxy Watch 5 series highly customizable.

Via the Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series users can add all the staple features you can think of, from Google Wallet to Spotify to third-party watch faces. The devices will even automatically install apps from your paired phone so you don’t have to dig around for your favorite tools. Google Assistant, on the other hand, is baked right into the device so you can ignore Bixby right out of the box.

Users will also call, text, and app notifications, on-wrist phone call support, digital payment support (including Samsung Pay), and onboard music storage, plus daily task tools such as calendars and alarms. Like on the Galaxy Watch 4, the Watch 5 will mirror your paired phone’s settings such as do not disturb to streamline your devices. Meanwhile, anyone in the Samsung ecosystem can utilize SmartThings integration to control smart devices in their home. Samsung phone owners can also use the watches as remote smartphone camera controllers.

Health and fitness features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series brings an expected lineup of health and fitness tracking to users’ wrists. To start, old fans will recognize the same “BioActive” sensor array found on the Galaxy Watch 4. This package features three sensors for monitoring heart rate, electrical heart signal, and body composition. According to the company, the sensor offers better accuracy on the Galaxy Watch 5 line thanks to a better fit on the wrist. The series also provides continuous blood oxygen monitoring with an SpO2 sensor as well as an ECG for monitoring heart health.

Unfortunately, only Samsung phone users will be able to tap into the lineup’s complete health-tracking toolkit. The electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure monitoring are limited to these users only. Everyone else can still access the rest of their data including everything from step count to workout tracking. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series devices feature more than 90 sports modes as well as reliable GPS accuracy.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series offers a robust health and fitness tracking platform, though the best experience is had by Samsung phone users.

Brand new to the scene in terms of sensors is the line’s infrared skin temperature sensor used for monitoring users’ body temperature fluctuations. This data can help identify early warning signs of potential sickness and provide more detailed cycle tracking for women. We’ve seen temperature sensors on wearables from other companies, but the Galaxy Watch 5 series is the first time Samsung adds this important tool to its arsenal.

The temperature sensor can also help Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series devices track more accurate sleep data. In that arena, the series offers sleep scores, snore monitoring, and overnight SpO2 monitoring. Samsung’s also made a point of improving sleep tracking and analysis with the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Users can also tap into Samsung’s Sleep Coaching system which offers month-long personalized guidance for addressing sleep issues.

Anyone who opts for the pricier, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will find a few more advanced training features. First, the Pro model provides GPX route support. This allows users to display and download routes to the watch as well as record new routes while working out. Unfortunately, this tool is limited to hiking and cycling workouts at the time of this writing. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features Track Back, a useful tool for outdoor enthusiasts. Track Back helps users find their way back to the starting point of hikes and runs. Last but not least, it also features turn-by-turn directions for cyclists and runners.

FAQs

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 worth buying? Absolutely. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are powerful smartwatches offering one of the best Wear OS experiences available. However, if you would rather wait for the latest model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is likely to launch soon.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 waterproof? All devices in the Galaxy Watch 5 series feature 5ATM water resistance ratings.

Can a Galaxy Watch 5 make phone calls without a phone? LTE models of the Galaxy Watch 5 series can make phone calls without a paired phone nearby. However, Bluetooth models require a paired phone nearby to make phone calls.

Comments