Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which is the best?

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 6 series is officially here, including the return of the rotating bezel. For anyone who has been desperately waiting for the popular design feature to make its way back to Samsung’s smartwatch lineup, the 6 Classic is a sight for sore eyes. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro fans might find the company’s backpedaling concerning. Fortunately, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro received some welcome updates as well and is still available on Samsung’s website.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are considered premium devices within their generational lineups. To help shoppers determine which smartwatch is the right buy, we compare their designs, features, prices, and specs below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Watch 6 Classic: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal



43mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5mm

46.5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm

59.0g



43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9mm

52.0g

Colors and materials

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium case

Fluoroelastomer D-buckle or Sport band



Black, Gray

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stainless Steel case

Hybrid Eco-Leather Band



47mm: Black, Silver

43mm: Black, Silver

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 590mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 425mAh

43mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Exynos W930

Dual-core 1.4GHz

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 1.5GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 2GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 16GB

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

3D Hall sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Wear OS

One UI Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Wear OS

One UI 5 Watch

Compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Android

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Android



Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Watch 6 Classic: Design

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and 6 Classic feature significantly different designs. With a stationary bezel meant to protect its screen from bumps and scrapes, the 5 Pro was built for adventuring. It comes in just one 45mm case size with a 1.4-inch display and a software-based touchscreen bezel. Its titanium case ships with an elegant magnetic D-buckle, and the device boasts IP68 and 5ATM ratings for water and pressure resistance, as well as a MIL-STD-810G durability rating.

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Equally durable but considerably different in appearance, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic harkens back two generations to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It features a raised, rotating bezel for tactile navigation and a stainless steel case. To emphasize its traditional aesthetic, the watch ships with a Hybrid Eco-Leather band.

Unlike the 5 Pro, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in two different case sizes, a 43mm and 47mm option featuring 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch displays, respectively. According to Samsung, these displays offer improved resolution and brightness in addition to increased real estate — check out the specs table above. Given the Classic models’ build materials and the extra bulk of the rotating bezel, both models weigh more than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Beyond the bezel, the watches share similar design specs including Sapphire crystals over their displays and WPC-based wireless charging. With the exception of the 3D Hall sensor used for facilitating the rotating bezel on the 6 Classic, the watches also feature the same sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Watch 6 Classic: Features

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

As far as features, the Galaxy Watches offer users similar experiences. This includes robust health and fitness tracking and a well-rounded smartwatch. Out of the box, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic runs on Wear OS 4 and Watch One UI 5, making it the most powerful Wear OS device to date. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also adds an extra .5GB of RAM and features an improved processor, so users should find a snappier experience on the newer model. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched running Wear OS 3 but will receive a software update to match the 6 series.

Alongside the 6 series, Samsung announced a handful of software and fitness tracking updates that should make their way to both devices. These include improved sleep tracking, irregular heart rate notifications, a new Track Run sport mode, and more. The company also added Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check, and a number of enhanced app experiences ranging from Gmail to MyFitnessPal. Again, as both devices will run the same software, these updates shouldn’t be selling points in either one’s favor.

However, in order to keep the older Galaxy Watch 5 Pro an attractive option, Samsung also updated a few niche features on the rugged device. The watch now offers a GPX file database, allowing users to browse recommended routes. Meanwhile, the device’s Route Workout can now be used for more than just hiking and cycling. The feature adds support for running and walking as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Watch 6 Classic: Price and colors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: $399



$399 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $429 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bluetooth): $449

$449 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE): $499

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in two case sizes. Prices start at $399 for a 43mm option and $429 for the larger 47mm case. Only available in a single case size, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched at $449 for a Bluetooth-only model. The price jumps to $499 for an LTE model. You may be able to find special offers or sales on the device here and there, but generally speaking, it hasn’t gone down in price. Technically, the 5 Pro hasn’t yet been replaced. As a result, we don’t expect the list price to change now that the 6 series is here.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in black and silver. It ships with a Hybrid Eco-Leather band. If you pre-order the device, you will also receive a free fabric band. You can also receive up to $250 in credit with an eligible trade-in. General availability begins August 11th. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available now in either black or gray.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Rotating crown is back • Updated tracking features • Wear OS 4 MSRP: $399.99 The crown is back The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic rocks a rotating bezel! Better equipped than the base Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model is a powerful watch with updated activity tracking, improved health features, and the full Samsung Wallet app for your mobile payments. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $100.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Up to 2 days battery life • Advanced sleep tracker • Fast Charging MSRP: $449.99 Samsung's first adventure watch is a winner Building on the Galaxy Watch 5's base with a much hardier body, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features multiple health and fitness tracking tools, a bigger battery, and a better navigation system. All these improvements make for a great all-round smartwatch whether you're in the boardroom or out on the trail. See price at Amazon Save $75.99 See price at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which should you buy?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung didn’t replace the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro this launch cycle. Instead, the company issued a few key updates to the device, signaling that the watch is still a priority product. With that in mind, it’s easy to continue recommending the 5 Pro with its massive battery and impressive specs. We called the watch the best wearable of the year last year, and it hasn’t dropped from our good graces yet. So if you already have one, upgrading to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic isn’t something we recommend to everyone.

On the other hand, many Samsung loyalists have been eagerly waiting for Samsung to bring back its rotating bezel. The feature is as useful as it is popular. It’s certainly worth purchasing if you had your heart set on it, and especially if you don’t already own the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. As mentioned, the watch launched with Wear OS 4 out of the box, meaning it currently offers the best Wear OS experience available. Which elevated Samsung Galaxy Watch model will you be buying? Let us know in the poll below.