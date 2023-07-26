Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which is the best?
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 6 series is officially here, including the return of the rotating bezel. For anyone who has been desperately waiting for the popular design feature to make its way back to Samsung’s smartwatch lineup, the 6 Classic is a sight for sore eyes. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro fans might find the company’s backpedaling concerning. Fortunately, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro received some welcome updates as well and is still available on Samsung’s website.
Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are considered premium devices within their generational lineups. To help shoppers determine which smartwatch is the right buy, we compare their designs, features, prices, and specs below.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Watch 6 Classic: Specs
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Display
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
45mm: 1.4-inch
Super AMOLED
450 x 450 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Sapphire Crystal
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
47mm: 1.5-inch
Super AMOLED
480 x 480 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Sapphire Crystal
43mm: 1.3-inch
Super AMOLED
432 x 432 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Sapphire Crystal
Dimensions and weight
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
45mm: 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5mm
46.5
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm
59.0g
43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9mm
52.0g
Colors and materials
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Titanium case
Fluoroelastomer D-buckle or Sport band
Black, Gray
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Stainless Steel case
Hybrid Eco-Leather Band
47mm: Black, Silver
43mm: Black, Silver
Battery
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
45mm: 590mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
47mm: 425mAh
43mm: 300mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
Processor
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Samsung Exynos W920
Dual-core 1.18GHz
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Samsung Exynos W930
Dual-core 1.4GHz
RAM
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
1.5GB
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
2GB
Storage
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
16GB
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
16GB
Connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
LTE (available in select models)
Bluetooth 5.2
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
2.4+5GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
LTE (available in select models)
Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
2.4+5GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
Sensors
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyroscope
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Temperature sensor
Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyroscope
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Temperature sensor
3D Hall sensor
Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)
Durability
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
5ATM + IP68
MIL-STD-810H
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
5ATM + IP68
MIL-STD-810H
Software
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Wear OS
One UI Watch
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Wear OS
One UI 5 Watch
Compatibility
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Android
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Android
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Watch 6 Classic: Design
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and 6 Classic feature significantly different designs. With a stationary bezel meant to protect its screen from bumps and scrapes, the 5 Pro was built for adventuring. It comes in just one 45mm case size with a 1.4-inch display and a software-based touchscreen bezel. Its titanium case ships with an elegant magnetic D-buckle, and the device boasts IP68 and 5ATM ratings for water and pressure resistance, as well as a MIL-STD-810G durability rating.
Equally durable but considerably different in appearance, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic harkens back two generations to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It features a raised, rotating bezel for tactile navigation and a stainless steel case. To emphasize its traditional aesthetic, the watch ships with a Hybrid Eco-Leather band.
Unlike the 5 Pro, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in two different case sizes, a 43mm and 47mm option featuring 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch displays, respectively. According to Samsung, these displays offer improved resolution and brightness in addition to increased real estate — check out the specs table above. Given the Classic models’ build materials and the extra bulk of the rotating bezel, both models weigh more than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Beyond the bezel, the watches share similar design specs including Sapphire crystals over their displays and WPC-based wireless charging. With the exception of the 3D Hall sensor used for facilitating the rotating bezel on the 6 Classic, the watches also feature the same sensors.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Watch 6 Classic: Features
As far as features, the Galaxy Watches offer users similar experiences. This includes robust health and fitness tracking and a well-rounded smartwatch. Out of the box, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic runs on Wear OS 4 and Watch One UI 5, making it the most powerful Wear OS device to date. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also adds an extra .5GB of RAM and features an improved processor, so users should find a snappier experience on the newer model. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched running Wear OS 3 but will receive a software update to match the 6 series.
Alongside the 6 series, Samsung announced a handful of software and fitness tracking updates that should make their way to both devices. These include improved sleep tracking, irregular heart rate notifications, a new Track Run sport mode, and more. The company also added Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check, and a number of enhanced app experiences ranging from Gmail to MyFitnessPal. Again, as both devices will run the same software, these updates shouldn’t be selling points in either one’s favor.
However, in order to keep the older Galaxy Watch 5 Pro an attractive option, Samsung also updated a few niche features on the rugged device. The watch now offers a GPX file database, allowing users to browse recommended routes. Meanwhile, the device’s Route Workout can now be used for more than just hiking and cycling. The feature adds support for running and walking as well.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Watch 6 Classic: Price and colors
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: $399
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $429
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bluetooth): $449
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE): $499
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in two case sizes. Prices start at $399 for a 43mm option and $429 for the larger 47mm case. Only available in a single case size, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched at $449 for a Bluetooth-only model. The price jumps to $499 for an LTE model. You may be able to find special offers or sales on the device here and there, but generally speaking, it hasn’t gone down in price. Technically, the 5 Pro hasn’t yet been replaced. As a result, we don’t expect the list price to change now that the 6 series is here.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in black and silver. It ships with a Hybrid Eco-Leather band. If you pre-order the device, you will also receive a free fabric band. You can also receive up to $250 in credit with an eligible trade-in. General availability begins August 11th. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available now in either black or gray.
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which should you buy?
Samsung didn’t replace the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro this launch cycle. Instead, the company issued a few key updates to the device, signaling that the watch is still a priority product. With that in mind, it’s easy to continue recommending the 5 Pro with its massive battery and impressive specs. We called the watch the best wearable of the year last year, and it hasn’t dropped from our good graces yet. So if you already have one, upgrading to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic isn’t something we recommend to everyone.
On the other hand, many Samsung loyalists have been eagerly waiting for Samsung to bring back its rotating bezel. The feature is as useful as it is popular. It’s certainly worth purchasing if you had your heart set on it, and especially if you don’t already own the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. As mentioned, the watch launched with Wear OS 4 out of the box, meaning it currently offers the best Wear OS experience available.
Which elevated Samsung Galaxy Watch model will you be buying? Let us know in the poll below.