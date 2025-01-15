Galaxy S25 Slim renders tease just how far Samsung could push limits

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S25 “Slim” could measure as thin as 6.4mm thick.

Even at the thickest bit of its camera module, the phone may measure only 8.2mm.

A new series of CAD renders show off how this hardware could potentially come together.

This time next week, we’ll be basking in the glow of Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 series. Right now, the smartphone maker is presumably getting all its ducks in a row for Galaxy Unpacked on January 22, where we expect to see the debut of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. While no one’s betting against those models making an appearance, the question’s been a lot less certain when it comes to other devices, and easily the buzziest one there has been the rumored extra-thin Galaxy S25 “Slim.” We’re still not sure if the odds are any better of this one actually turning up, but at least we’ve got a fresh preview to pique our curiosity, upon the publication of some new renders.

What we’re looking at are a series of what appear to be CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S25 Slim, published by Smartpix and produced with the help of leaker Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks). That means that these aren’t images actually sourced from Samsung, like the kind we saw in the S25 promo renders we shared with you yesterday, but instead are based off schematics and measurements taken of phone hardware — the kind of information a case manufacturer might use when planning ahead for the arrival of a new phone. But when nicely modeled with rendering software as we can see here, that’s usually sufficient to offer a taste of what we might be able to expect.

Let’s get cut right to the chase: talking S25 Slim dimensions. According to Smartpix, the phone should measure 159 x 76 x 6.4mm, and even the thickest bit, measured right at the camera, only comes in at 8.3mm. Considering that the S25 Ultra is is supposed to be 8.2mm thick (at its thinnest — not even looking at the camera), that’s an impressive figure.

That petite build notwithstanding, the Slim should mirror the same design language we’re looking forward to from the rest of the S25 series, including colored camera rings, a glass back, and a flat screen.

The team at Smartpix goes on to summarize recent rumors covering other details of the S25 Slim’s hardware, but it doesn’t look like we’re getting any new information or an attempt at confirmation there. That mean the same Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB RAM we’ve heard to expect from the rest of the Galaxy S25 series. Camera hardware could be a scaled-back version of what we get on the S25 Ultra, with a 200MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP zoom.

While this new size info is great to hear some specifics about, we’re still left with a big unanswered question concerning the S25 Slim’s fate: When’s this puppy going to launch? Smartpix repeats a recent rumor we’ve also heard about a May release, but that theory doesn’t feel particularly well supported just yet.

No one seems to be seriously expecting the Slim to go up for sale at the same time as the rest of the S25 family, but could it at least make a very early appearance at Unpacked next week? We can’t say with any certainty, but you should absolutely check back in with us next Wednesday as we finally get our answers.

