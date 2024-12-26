We might get our first glimpse at the Galaxy Ring 2 very soon

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Ring 2 at the upcoming Unpacked event.

The smart ring is rumored to be thinner, offer better battery life depending on size, and include enhanced health tracking and AI capabilities.

Samsung followed a similar launch strategy with the original Galaxy Ring, teasing it in January 2024 and launching it in July.

The Galaxy Ring 2 is rumored to have an earlier release, but there’s no confirmed date yet.

It’s almost time for Galaxy Unpacked 2025, where Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series and tease upcoming products, including the new Project Moohan XR headset. Now, a fresh report tells us that Samsung might have yet another surprise announcement in store for the rumored January 22 event.

According to DigiTimes, Samsung will give us our first glimpse at the Galaxy Ring 2 during Unpacked. The new smart ring is expected to retain the nine sizes of the existing ring and add two more to better compete with rival Oura Ring. The bit about the new sizes is something we recently heard from another reliable source. A few days back, leaker Max Jambor claimed that Samsung will introduce sizes 14 and 15 for the existing Galaxy Ring in January. However, the fact that the Galaxy Ring 2 will introduce these two new sizes is something we hadn’t heard before.

It isn’t surprising that Samsung plans to tease the Galaxy Ring 2 during the Galaxy S25 launch event. The first Galaxy Ring was also teased at the January Unpacked this year before making its way to the market in July. A rumor in November claimed that the Galaxy Ring 2 might launch “a bit earlier” this year. However, we didn’t get an exact launch timeframe at the time.

To be clear, we don’t think Samsung will launch the Galaxy Ring 2 in January. It might just show us a glimpse of the ring as a precursor to its eventual launch in July.

Ringing in new features The Galaxy Ring 2 is expected to bring several improvements apart from its two new sizes. Word has it that the smart ring will be thinner yet feature a longer battery life that may vary according to the size of the ring. It is also believed to come with more accurate health tracking thanks to newer sensors and improved AI features.

