Galaxy S25 is nearly here: Samsung confirms Unpacked date

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event for January 22.

Fans can stream the event live through Samsung’s site or on YouTube.

Ahead of Unpacked, Samsung is opening up reservations for Galaxy S25 smartphones.

This week in Las Vegas, tech companies from all over the world are setting up camp to show off all their latest products, including gear we’ve been waiting months and months to see debut. Well, maybe “all” isn’t quite right, as at least one of the biggest names in smartphones has a habit of keeping its lineup of next-gen handsets waiting in the wings for a few more weeks before they can take the spotlight, all by themselves — we’re talking about Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, and today the company finally goes official with the details surrounding its next launch event.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series will help set the pace for 2025 hardware, and while we’ve been expecting an early-year launch, all we’ve had so far have been rumors. Those included a leak claiming that Unpacked would take place on January 22. In the weeks since, we haven’t heard any alternate theories, and today Samsung lets us know that the rumors were right all along, as the company confirms Galaxy Unpacked for January 22 in San Jose, California.

Android Authority will be there in San Jose to bring you breaking coverage of all the hardware Samsung comes ready to show off. In addition to the safe bets of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, there are also a few shots of varying longness that might join them on stage. Those include everything from the Project Moohan Android XR headset to a thinned-down Galaxy S25 Slim. It’s unlikely either of those are actually coming out now, but we may at least get a chance to see one or both in action.

As for you, you’ll be able to tune in and watch all this go down live, with Samsung planning to stream its announcements on both its own website and through the Samsung YouTube channel.

Don’t even need to wait even that long before you jump on one of these new Galaxy models? That’s the kind of enthusiasm we like to see, and Samsung is ready for your early interest. The company is opening up device reservations right now, and you have up until Unpacked itself to register your interest. That will help snag you a $50 Samsung pre-order credit if you end up going through with your order. Between that, the availability of up to $900 in trade-in credits, and hundreds more when combined with special offers on other qualifying products, Samsung sure seems to be trying to make this deal as sweet as possible.

Tune in to Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday, January 22, starting at 1pm ET.

