New leak compares the Galaxy S25 Slim to the rest of its family. Can you spot the difference?

The S25 Slim is expected to be the same size as the S25 Plus but slimmer.

While it will be one of Samsung’s thinnest phones, Samsung has made thinner Android smartphones.

The Galaxy S25 series will be announced on January 22, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose. We’re not expecting to see the Galaxy S25 Slim, though, as leaks suggest it will probably launch sometime in May 2025. We also just recently got leaked renders and the possible battery capacity of the device, indicating that we’re some time away from launch. If you want to buy the thinnest new phone from Samsung, a new leak is putting into perspective just how the entire Galaxy S25 lineup stands, including the S25 Slim.

Prolific leaker OnLeaks has shared a comparative image showcasing a side profile of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Slim, and S25 Ultra.

This puts into perspective the sizing on the lineup. While the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra hold no real surprises, the placement of the Galaxy S25 Slim was a mystery as there is no predecessor on which to base expectations. This image shows that the Galaxy S25 Slim is just about the same height as the Galaxy S25 Plus but a bit smaller than the mammoth Galaxy S25 Ultra.

But how thin is the Galaxy S25 Slim compared to the rest of the lineup? This picture puts the entire lineup as overlapping layers so we can see how the phones size up in thickness.

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to be the same thickness at 7.2mm, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the thickest phone in the lineup at 8.25mm. The Galaxy S25 Slim will be the thinnest, measuring 6.4mm, which would make it one of the thinnest Samsung phones in the glass slab form factor.

For context, the Galaxy A8 from 2015 is Samsung’s thinnest glass slab smartphone at 5.9mm, but the scope expands if you consider foldables, as the Galaxy Z Fold SE is just 4.9mm thick when unfolded. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is quite thin, measuring 5.6mm in its unfolded state.

Note that the Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to have a battery capacity of just 3,000mAh to 4,000mAh, which would be a big disappointment compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus’s expected 4,900mAh capacity. This lags behind other top Android flagships like the OnePlus 13’s 6,000mAh capacity.

