Pre-reserving a Galaxy S25 could win you $5,000 Samsung Credit!
- Samsung is giving US buyers a chance to win $5,000 worth of store credits by pre-reserving a Galaxy S25 series phone.
- The offer is valid till 1PM ET on January 22.
- Samsung is also offering up to $1,250 in “additional saving” and an instant store credit of $50.
The Galaxy S25 series will launch on January 22, which means Samsung is doing its best to gather pre-reservations for the new flagship phones. One of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 pre-reservation promotions this year includes a chance to win Samsung Credits worth a whopping $5,000!
The Galaxy S25 series sweepstakes are open to all US residents above 18 who pre-reserve a device before 1PM ET on January 22. To enter the sweepstakes, all you have to do is complete the online registration form. You don’t even have to go ahead with a purchase — just register and pre-reserve the phone. That’s it.
Of course, your chances of actually winning the $5,000 Samsung Credit are purely based on luck and the number of eligible pre-reservations Samsung recieves. The company will select one random winner around January 29, so the odds of winning the prize are dependent upon the number of eligible pre-reservations received.
Other Samsung pre-reservation offers for the Galaxy S25 series
Besides the sweepstakes, winning which is a long shot, Samsung is also promising $50 Samsung Credit for all those who pre-reserve the Galaxy S25 series.
The company has also specified “Up to $1,250 additional savings,” but the details are ambiguous. Last year, Samsung used a similar strategy to combine trade-in discounts, a free storage upgrade, and some Samsung Credits worth $150 to offer up to $1,020 off the Galaxy S24 series. We expect something similar to happen this time around as well, so it’s not like you’ll get $1,250 off straightaway on the phones.
Imagine if you do win that $5,000 Samsung Credit! You could not only buy yourself a Galaxy S25 series phone but also buy one for your family members. You could also buy a new Galaxy Book 5 to add to your Samsung ecosystem.