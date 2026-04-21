Then there were three: Samsung may have a third pair of XR glasses on the way

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Until recently, we knew Samsung was preparing two smart glasses for launch this year.

However, we’ve now discovered a third device that could also arrive, and it’s not the first time we’re hearing about it.

Codenamed “Haean,” this headset was originally rumored to launch last year, but has reappeared in One UI 9’s code.

Additionally, we’ve learned that these devices will be discoverable via

After finally bringing the Galaxy XR headset to the stores last year, Samsung’s next step for XR devices includes relatively simpler devices in the form of Meta Ray-Ban-style smart glasses. We already know of two such devices that Samsung is busting its chops for, but by digging through the source code of Samsung’s upcoming One UI 9 firmware, we’ve found hints of a third model. And with that, we’ve discovered how Samsung plans to help you locate your smart glasses in case you lose them or leave them behind.

Yesterday, we learned that Samsung’s upcoming XR glasses will appear alongside other Bluetooth devices, which is likely to simplify the pairing process. Now, adding to this information, we’ve discovered more references in One UI’s code suggesting it would also show up on the Samsung Find app, which, just like Google’s Find Hub, lets you locate your devices on a map.

This applies to Samsung’s upcoming smart glasses with model names SM-O200P and SM-O200J and a codename “Jinju.”

But that’s not all! In addition to these two pairs of smart glasses, we’ve discovered more cues about a third pair, which is codenamed “Haean.” The mention itself isn’t new, and we’ve been hearing about the said device for over a year now. While Haean was expected to launch alongside the Galaxy XR headset in 2025, that did not happen, leaving the device shrouded in mystery.

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But with the smart glasses reappearing with One UI 9’s code, we suspect Samsung could launch it in the coming months.

In addition to the codename, we’ve also discovered a model number, “SM-O500,” for the said pair of smart glasses. This resembles the model number for the devices listed above — and differs greatly from the Galaxy XR’s model number, SM-I610, suggesting a strong possibility that it is a regular pair of smart glasses rather than over-the-head immersive gear.

It is also possible that SM-O200P and SM-O200J are slightly varied versions of the same device, while SM-O500 is entirely different. If that assumption (purely an assumption!) is correct, it could explain the previous rumors about two (not three) smart glasses being launched by Samsung. Irrespective of the number, all of these devices should run on a specialized version of Google’s Android XR operating system.

However, we currently lack additional information about this newly discovered device and will share an update once we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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