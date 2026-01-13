Samsung may have more than one pair of XR glasses in the works

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims that Samsung has two pairs of XR glasses in the works.

These XR glasses are believed to feature a 12MP camera with autofocus.

It’s no secret that Samsung is busy working on extended reality (XR) glasses. Last year, back in November, we learned a few interesting details about the product, like the model number and connectivity. Now, a new report is adding on to what we know about the device.

According to Galaxy Club, Samsung is cooking up not one, but two pairs of XR glasses. Based on earlier reports, we know one will have the model number SMO200P. It appears the other model will carry the number SM-O200J. Currently, the differences between “P” and “J” are unknown. The outlet adds that both models are intended for the same markets.

It’s expected that these XR glasses will come with a built-in camera. Previously, it was reported that the glasses would be equipped with a 12MP Sony IMX681 CMOS sensor. The publication says it can now confirm that the glasses have a 12MP camera with autofocus.

Outside of these details, rumors suggest Samsung will fit the glasses with a Qualcomm AR1 chipset, an NXP semiconductor, and a 155mAh battery. It’s still unknown when the tech giant plans to launch the device. However, Galaxy Club predicts that we’ll see the product sometime this year.

