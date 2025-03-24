Samsung's Android-powered smart glasses might launch sooner than you think

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly preparing to release its Android-powered smart glasses, codenamed “Haean,”

The Haean smart glasses are expected to prioritize comfort by fitting various face shapes and include multiple cameras and sensors to track movement.

The glasses could debut later this year in a dual launch alongside the Project Moohan headset.

Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset is an exciting showcase of what Android can bring to the mixed-reality space. But let’s be honest, few people are likely to adopt a bulky headset. It’s simply not practical for extended, everyday use. That’s where smart glasses come in. Lightweight and wearable throughout the day, smart glasses offer a level of comfort and flexibility that larger headsets, like Apple’s Vision Pro or Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan, just can’t match. Fortunately, Samsung seems to have recognized this and, unlike Apple, is reportedly already close to launching its own XR smart glasses.

According to ETNews, Samsung plans to release its Android XR glasses within the year. The device is reportedly codenamed “Haean,” after a township in South Korea, and the company is said to be finalizing its specifications and features. Samsung’s key focus appears to be on optimizing the comfort of the glasses by tailoring them to fit different face shapes. The glasses are also expected to include multiple cameras and sensors capable of tracking movement.

Furthermore, the latest report suggests that Samsung might unveil both the Haean smart glasses and the Project Moohan headset together later this year.

While Samsung’s foray into smart glasses isn’t exactly surprising, launching them alongside the Moohan headset would be an impressive move. Qualcomm previously hinted that Samsung’s glasses would be powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip, the same processor used in the Moohan headset. Reports also indicate the glasses might feature a 12MP camera and a 155mAh battery, though final specs remain under wraps.

If Samsung can pull off this dual launch, it could be a significant step forward in shaping the future of mixed reality.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like