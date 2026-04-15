Here are all the Galaxy devices that could get One UI 9, Samsung's next big update

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR This is a list of Galaxy devices likely to receive One UI 9.

While Samsung hasn’t shared specifics, the list has been compiled based on its promise of the number of updates.

Even though Samsung has rolled out stable One UI 8.5, only a handful of Galaxy devices have it. It is still in beta for older devices, including last year’s flagships, and is expected to only start rolling out later this month. But that’s not stopping Samsung from testing the next generation of the interface, i.e., One UI 9.

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Samsung has yet to reveal information about a beta for the One UI 9 or the list of supported devices. But, a samaritan on Reddit has compiled a tentative list of devices that would get the update, based on Samsung’s promised number of Android updates. We’ve verified each of these and compiled a structured list for different series, while adding any missing devices and skipping the region-specific M and F series.

Which Samsung Galaxy devices will get One UI 9? Here’s a list of devices that are, in theory, eligible for an update to One UI 9 based on Android 17.

Galaxy S Galaxy S26, Plus, and Ultra

Galaxy S25, Plus, Edge, FE, and Ultra

Galaxy S24, Plus, FE, and Ultra

Galaxy S23, Plus, FE, and Ultra Galaxy Z Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Galaxy A Galaxy A57 5G, A37 5G, A17 5G, A17 LTE, A07 5G, and A07 LTE

Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G, A16 5G, A16 LTE, A06 5G

Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, A15 5G, A15 LTE

Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G, Galaxy A24 LTE Galaxy Tab Galaxy Tab S11, S11 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10, S10 Plus, S10 Ultra, S10 FE, and S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, S9 Ultra, and S9 FE

Galaxy Tab A11, A11 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5, Active 5 Pro

It’s highly unlikely for Samsung to upgrade older models beyond their promised timelines, but there’s always a possibility of exceptions. However, we’re unable to comment on that unless Samsung officially communicates that.

As for the availability of One UI 9, we only expect Samsung to begin a beta once the stable version of One UI 8.5 is broadly available for most of the eligible devices. We could see a stable version announced at the SDC (Samsung Developer Conference), which typically happens in the last quarter of the year.

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