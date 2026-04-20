One UI 8.5 leak shows how Samsung phones will work with Galaxy Glasses

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses have shown up in a One UI 8.5 leak.

The leak reveals how the device will show up on your phone once paired.

It also reveals the icon that will represent the smart glasses. Samsung is currently toiling away on not one, but two pairs of smart glasses. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the company’s upcoming wearables. However, a new leak has shed some light on how they’ll appear when paired to your phone.

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As we learned from Samsung exec Jay Kim last month, the company’s smart glasses will not be a standalone product. Rather, they’ll be more like a phone companion, handing off the data processing work to your handset. That means you’ll need to pair your smart glasses to your smartphone. We now have a glimpse of what it may look like when your glasses are paired to your phone.

Spotted by SammyGuru, it appears that your smart glasses will show up in the Bluetooth device list, along with your Galaxy Buds, Watch, and other devices. Similar to those other gadgets, you’ll see an icon that represents the device on the left, the name of the device in the center, and its settings on the right. The outlet claims that they found this information while looking through the One UI 8.5 SystemUI for icons to add to the One UI Design Kit.

Samsung’s smart glasses are believed to carry the model numbers SM-O200P and SM-O200J. It’s expected that the company will release one pair this year, with the other pair planned for 2027. Leaks have suggested that at least one of these products will have a 12MP Sony IMX681 CMOS sensor. It’s also rumored that both models could have a 155mAh battery.

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