Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra leak says Samsung is disappointingly sticking with this spec

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak says that Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will have a typical capacity of 11,600 mAh.

This is the same battery capacity that the S11 Ultra offers.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next tablets, the Galaxy Tab S12 series. As we learned through certification listings earlier this year, this series will consist of the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and S12 Ultra. A newly surfaced leak has now shed some light on the size of the Ultra’s battery.

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If you were hoping for an upgrade, this won’t be the news you want to hear. According to a report from GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will feature a battery with a rated capacity of 11,374 mAh and a typical capacity of 11,600 mAh. If true, that means this year’s Ultra tablet will have the same battery as its predecessor.

Although the Ultra may not get a larger battery this time around, earlier reports have suggested that the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus will get an upgrade. Specifically, it’s expected that the Plus model will have a typical battery capacity of around 10,500mAh or 10,600mAh. This would be a marked improvement over the previous 10,090mAh.

Through our own digging around, we found that Samsung plans to use the MT6993 in the Tab S12 series. This model number refers to the Dimensity 9500 chip, which happens to be a powerful piece of silicon. So you shouldn’t have any issues with gaming or other intense tasks.

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