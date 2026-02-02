Samsung’s next wearables and tablets pop up in official database

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Four of Samsung’s upcoming devices have appeared in the GSMA IMEI database.

The database reveals the names and model numbers of the company’s next tablets and smartwatches.

The listings reveal that the next Galaxy Watch Ultra will be called the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Although our focus is mainly on the upcoming Galaxy S26 series at the moment, Samsung has plenty of other hardware it plans to launch this year. Outside of phones, that includes the company’s tablets and smartwatches. These devices have now appeared in the GSMA IMEI database, giving us some new information.

The certification listings for Samsung’s upcoming gadgets were spotted by the folks over at Smartprix. These records reveal not only the names of these devices, but also the model numbers.

Starting with Samsung’s tablets, it appears we’re getting a Galaxy Tab S12 Plus 5G and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 5G. The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus carries the model number SM-X846B, while the Ultra has the model number SM-X946B. It’s worth noting that no standard Tab S12 model was found in the database.

Moving on to the smartwatches, the left screenshot mentions the Galaxy Watch 9. The model number for this device is SM-L345U. Meanwhile, the screenshot on the right reveals that the next Galaxy Ultra will be called the Galaxy Ultra 2. This is interesting as Samsung decided not to number last year’s model, which could hint at some upgrades. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will have the model number SM-L716U.

There are no leaks or rumors about when these devices could launch. However, the outlet points out that there is usually a 6-7 month gap between when a Samsung device appears on the GSMA IMEI database and its release.

