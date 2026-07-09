Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus surfaces with first live image

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus has stopped by the Bureau of Indian Standards for certification.

The tablet was also spotted on the Safety Korea database.

The listing in the Safety Korea database includes a live image of the tablet.

The latest entries into the Galaxy Tab series are on the way. Samsung will be expanding the lineup with the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Ultra later this year. As the company continues its progress on both tablets, the Plus has recently been spotted on a couple of certification databases. One of those listings also gives us our first look at the upcoming tablet.

Starting with the Bureau of Indian Standards (via 91mobiles), the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus appeared with the model numbers SM-X840 and SM-X846B. The former refers to the Wi-Fi model, while the latter is for the 5G variant. This information isn’t new, as these model numbers were revealed earlier this year when the tablet was spotted on the GSMA IMEI database. However, this latest appearance serves as an indicator that the tablet is getting closer to launch.

The folks over at SammyGuru also spotted the Tab S12 Plus on the Safety Korea database. While this listing doesn’t provide hardware details either, it does give us something to chew on. Included in this listing is a live image of the device in question.

Based on the image, the tablet will have thick, uniform bezels surrounding the display. Rumors have suggested that Samsung could go with a punch-hole camera, but it appears the camera is still nestled in the bezel, as in previous models. It’s possible Samsung could be saving the punch-hole camera for the Ultra, but we’ll have to wait and see.

It’s still unknown when Samsung plans to launch the new Galaxy Tab S12 series. However, it’s not uncommon for there to be a 6-7 month gap between an appearance on the GSMA IMEI and release. Considering that, it’s possible we could see a release in August or September.

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