Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs S8: Which tablet should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab S8 are two distinct Samsung tablets catering to different users with varying needs and budgets. The Tab A8 is an affordable option, while the Tab S8 packs more advanced features and a higher price tag. In this Galaxy Tab A8 vs S8 showdown, we will compare the specs and features of both tablets to help you decide which one best fits your needs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs S8: At a glance

Here's a quick look at how the two tablets compare: The Galaxy Tab A8 is cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S8.

The Galaxy Tab A8 has a headphone jack.

The Galaxy Tab S8 includes an S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S8 has better processing speeds and performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs S8: Specs

Galaxy Tab A8 Galaxy Tab S8 Display

Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" LCD

1920 x 1200

Galaxy Tab S8 11.0" Super AMOLED

2560 x 1600

Processor

Galaxy Tab A8 Octa Core Unisoc T618

Galaxy Tab S8 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Memory / Storage

Galaxy Tab A8 3GB (RAM) / 32GB

4GB (RAM) / 64GB

4GB (RAM) / 128GB



Expandable MicroSD up to 1TB

Galaxy Tab S8 8GB (RAM) / 128GB

8GB (RAM) / 256GB



Expandable MicroSD up to 1TB

Battery

Galaxy Tab A8 7,040mAh

Galaxy Tab S8 8,000mAh

Operating System

Galaxy Tab A8 Android 11

Galaxy Tab S8 Android 12

Connectivity

Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi

Bluetooth v5.0

USB-C 2.0

3.5mm jack

Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth v5.2

USB-C 3.2 (Display Port Out)

Cameras

Galaxy Tab A8 Rear: 8MP

Front: 5MP

Galaxy Tab S8 Rear: 13MP AF + 6MP UW + Flash

Front: 12MP UW

Speakers

Galaxy Tab A8 4x Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atmos

Galaxy Tab S8 4x AKG Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atmos

Size and weight

Galaxy Tab A8 9.72" x 6.37" x 0.27"

1.12 lbs.

Galaxy Tab S8 9.99" x 6.51" x 0.25"

1.10 lbs.



The Tab A8 features a 10.5″ TFT LCD Display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Tab S8 comes with a larger 11″ TFT LCD Display, boasting a higher resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a 120Hz refresh rate. As such, the Tab S8’s display offers better visuals and smoother scrolling, making it ideal for media consumption and gaming.

The Tab A8 has an Octa-Core Unisoc T618 processor, while the Tab S8 houses a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Tab S8’s processor allows for faster performance and better multitasking capabilities. Additionally, the Tab S8 has more RAM and storage options, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory, compared to the Tab A8’s maximum of 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

The Tab A8 runs on Android 11, while the Tab S8 comes with Android 12.0. This means the Tab S8 will have access to the latest features and updates, ensuring a more future-proof experience. The Tab A8 has a 7,040mAh battery, while the Tab S8 boasts a larger 8,000mAh battery. This means the Tab S8 will provide longer usage times between charges.

The Tab A8 has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. On the other hand, the Tab S8 features a 12MP ultrawide front camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP autofocus and 6MP ultrawide lens. The Tab S8’s cameras are more versatile, making it a better choice for photography enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs S8: Which should you buy?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the clear winner regarding performance, display quality, cameras, and features. However, it comes with a higher price tag. If you’re a power user, a gamer, or someone who needs a tablet for productivity and creativity, the Tab S8 is the better option. It also has an S Pen, offering increased productivity and creative capabilities.

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for a high-performance tablet, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for a more budget-friendly option.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab A8 offers decent performance and features at a much more affordable price. The Tab A8 starts at $229.99 for the 32GB model, while the Tab S8 has a significantly higher starting price of $699.99. If you’re a casual user or on a tight budget, the Tab A8 will suffice for everyday tasks, media consumption, and light gaming.

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for a high-performance tablet with advanced features. On the other hand, opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option that still delivers a satisfying user experience.

FAQs

When did the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 come out? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 came out in 2022.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 come with a keyboard? The Galaxy Tab S8 doesn’t come with a keyboard, but it supports keyboard accessories.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 or A8 have a headphone jack? The Galaxy Tab A8 has a headphone jack, while the Tab S8 does not.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 or A8 have an SD card slot? Both the Galaxy Tab S8 and A8 have an SD card slot, supporting up to 1TB.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 or A8 have a SIM card slot? Only the LTE/5G versions of the Galaxy Tab S8 and A8 have a SIM card slot.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 support wireless charging? The Galaxy Tab S8 does not support wireless charging.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 or A8 come with a pen? The Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an S Pen, while the Tab A8 does not.