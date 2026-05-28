Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide dummy reveals an incredibly thin yet compact device

TL;DR A new video has surfaced online, showing an apparent Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide dummy model.

The clip shows a slim, compact phone with a wide cover display.

The video also reveals a significant hinge gap, although this likely isn’t representative of the final product.

Samsung is widely (heh) expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide in July, and recent leaks suggest that the phone might have an unexpected name. We’ve already seen unofficial renders, but we might have our first look at a proper dummy model.

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The clip reveals a compact, super-thin foldable phone with a squat cover display and a dual rear-camera setup akin to the Galaxy S25 Edge. We don’t get a look at the inside of the device, though, and there’s also a large gap between the two halves of the phone. It’s entirely possible that this hinge gap is restricted to the dummy model and that production devices don’t have this issue. The gap could also be accentuated if the dummy model lacks an internal screen in the first place.

Fellow leaker Ice Universe has also chimed in on this dummy, saying it showed a “low-quality” model that should only be used as a “rough reference.” Nevertheless, the model gives us a good idea of what to expect when the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide launches in the coming months. So people who want a compact foldable like OPPO and Google’s early foldables should definitely keep an eye on this phone.

Otherwise, leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide specs point to a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 4,800mAh battery, 45W wired charging, a 7.6-inch main screen, and two 50MP rear cameras (main and ultrawide). A recent leak also points to the wide foldable actually being called the Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the expected Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be called the Fold 8 Ultra.

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