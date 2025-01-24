Thin, but not weak: What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now official and is already up for pre-order with an expected general availability date set for February 7. While there’s a lot to love about the new trio, what’s more exciting is that Samsung also teased a fourth model. Despite earlier rumors around the use of Slim branding, it seems Samsung has dusted off its old Edge moniker once again.

Here’s everything we know about the Galaxy S25 Edge, as well as what we hope to see from it.

Keyword: At a glance When is it expected to come out? Samsung hasn't given any formal details about when the Edge will arrive, though it seems likely to arrive in the first half of the year, around April.

Samsung hasn't given any formal details about when the Edge will arrive, though it seems likely to arrive in the first half of the year, around April. What new features could there be? It's very likely the S25 Edge will mostly be an aesthetic upgrade over the standard Galaxy S25, though it's possible there could be a few hidden features as well.

It's very likely the S25 Edge will mostly be an aesthetic upgrade over the standard Galaxy S25, though it's possible there could be a few hidden features as well. How much might it cost? The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to be priced below the Ultra but considering it seems to have the same display size as the Plus, we'd imagine the phone will be slotted between these two products. That could mean a price tag of around $1,099 to $1,149.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge exist outside of South Korea? Many times Samsung’s more experimental devices see fairly limited launches, often never leaving South Korea. For example, the ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was announced for South Korea and China exclusively late last year.

The good news is the Galaxy S25 Edge seems to have a slightly wider net this time. A Samsung executive indicated the S25 Edge will roll out slowly to a few select markets including Korea and the United States. It’s unclear what other markets might see it, or when. However, a recent leak listed 39 countries where Samsung could launch the device. Interestingly, that leaked list, although not exhaustive, did not include the US.

What is the most likely Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release date? Samsung has been tight-lipped about exact launch details, though analyst Mark Gurman claims the phone will launch in the first half of this year. A Samsung representative told 9to5Google that the phone could launch “around April.”

Considering the Galaxy Z series usually is showcased in the late summer we’d imagine Samsung would want to release the Edge sometime before this so it’s not completely overlooked, but again that’s speculation on our part.

At the very least it’s safe to assume it won’t be launching alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 family on February 7.

What rumored specs and features could the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have?

There’s not much known about the Galaxy S25 Edge’s specs, though based on the photographs of the device it seems likely to have a 6.7-inch display, which would make it similar in size to the S25 Plus.

Early leaks from SmartPrix and other sources suggest the phone will be mostly the same as the S25 and S25 Plus, including the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

The biggest change outside of the design aspects is that it drops down to just two cameras. From what we gather you’ll get the same 200MP main camera and zoom lens as the S25, but the Edge ditches the ultrawide shooter. This makes sense as there’s fairly limited room due to the much thinner profile as the phone is reportedly around 6.4mm thin, making it a full 1.2mm thinner than the base Galaxy S25.

The Galaxy S25 Edge isn't expected to have dramatically different specs from the Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus.

While axing the ultrawide shooter is a bit of a bummer, be aware that the rumored iPhone 17 Air is said to have just one camera. If true, that actually gives the S25 Edge a small advantage, though the reason for this difference is the Air is rumored to be even thinner at 5.5mm.

Do you care about smartphone thinness? 1175 votes Yes, I want a 'Slim' phone, and I don't mind the tradeoffs. 15 % I am okay with how thick/thin phones currently are, and want them to remain the same. 42 % No, I want my next phone to be thicker for more battery and features. 43 %

Another area that might be different is the battery, as the more limited space could mean the phone will pack a smaller capacity battery than the base Galaxy S25. Then again it could fit a higher capacity battery in if Samsung opts for something like a silicon battery, which has greater energy density than lithium-ion.

A recent alleged listing of the Galaxy S25 Edge on a Chinese certification website suggests that the phone could feature 25W charging, same as the standard Galaxy S25.

What might the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price be? Samsung Galaxy S25 — $799.99

$799.99 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus — $999.99

$999.99 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra —$1,299.99 We don’t have any official information about the Galaxy S25 Edge’s pricing, but rumors suggest it will cost less than the Ultra. As you can see above, the current Galaxy S25 options range from $799.99 to $1,299.99.

Logically the Edge is going to command a premium due to its much thinner profile. It’s also the same size as the Plus, so we’d say it’s likely the Edge will be priced between the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, so a retail price of around $1099 to $1,149 seems likely.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

Unless you are absolutely sold on getting the thinnest version of the Galaxy S25 family, we wouldn’t wait. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are likely to both be cheaper than the Edge, and their larger designs come with the advantage of an extra camera.

Of course, if you aren’t in dire need of a new phone it doesn’t hurt to wait. If the Edge comes out a few months after the rest of the pack it could result in price cuts for the older three models, potentially saving you a little money as opposed to grabbing the Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus right at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What we want to see

The Galaxy S25 Edge is the company’s first attempt at a truly ultra-thin Galaxy S and there’s a lot we don’t know about it yet. Below are a few things I’m hoping to see from the Edge when it arrives later this year.

It needs to have a similar battery life to the base Galaxy S25 The smaller profile of the Galaxy S25 Edge won’t be enough to win over fans if it results in noticeably degraded battery life. All members of the Galaxy S family feature battery life that easily makes it past a day unless you use it more heavily than the average person, so ideally the S25 Edge needs to offer a similar experience to the base Galaxy S25.

As mentioned briefly above, one way to make the Galaxy S25 Edge stand out beyond its design would be to adopt more energy-dense silicon carbon batteries instead of the traditional lithium-ion battery.

It’s also possible Samsung could take a route similar to Honor by using a lithium-ion battery with a silicon carbon anode. This and a few other tweaks in design could be enough to ensure the phone at least makes it through a single day without any struggle.

The Edge should upgrade its camera package The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is missing out on the triple-lens configuration you’d get with the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, and it’s believed the camera that’s getting the axe is the ultrawide shooter. To make up for this I think Samsung should adopt the 200MP shooter from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would at least help make up for the bump down to just two cameras. Of course, such an upgrade might also make it impossible to keep the Edge under the Ultra’s price tag.

Durability needs to match the rest of the Galaxy S25 series Often experimental form factors tend to be less durable and reliable than more mainline entries in the Galaxy family. While a thinner design should require fewer durability sacrifices than something like a foldable display would, it does make you wonder how well such a device would handle drops.

I’m hoping the Galaxy S25 Edge manages to offer the same IP ratings and drop certifications as the rest of the Galaxy S25 family.

