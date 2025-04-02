Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch may be delayed, but not for the reason you think

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has reportedly been delayed.

The phone is now expected to debut between May and June.

Samsung is not expected to hold a big launch event and will instead reveal the price and availability details of the device online.

Just yesterday, a report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch as early as April 15. However, a new conflicting report now claims the ultra-slim device will see a delay, pushing its release further down the line.

According to ETNews, the delay isn’t due to any quality issues — like the Pixel 9a — but rather leadership changes within Samsung’s mobile division.

The report states that Samsung was indeed planning to launch the phone on April 15, but the revised timeline now places its unveiling sometime between May and June. The company has reportedly communicated this schedule shift to three mobile carriers that will be selling the device.

The report also suggests that Samsung will hold an online-only launch event for the Galaxy S25 Edge instead of a physical one. During this event, the company is expected to announce key details, including pricing and availability. As for cost, the 256GB model is expected to be priced at 1.5 million Korean won (~$1,023).

Since Samsung pushed back the launch, the phone’s availability will also be delayed, though the specific release dates remain unclear.

You might like