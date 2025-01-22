A slim Galaxy S25 is coming, but it's called the Galaxy S25 Edge! (Update)

TL;DR A Samsung executive confirmed to Android Authority that a Galaxy S25 Slim model was on the way.

The executive added that the phone would be available in select markets at first, including Korea and the US.

Samsung subsequently revealed at its Unpacked event that the device would be called the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Update: January 22, 2025 (2:10 PM ET): Samsung ended its Unpacked event with a product tease, confirming that the Galaxy S25 Slim is actually called the Galaxy S25 Edge. We also got a brief look at the device on-stage and on the show floor, revealing a thin design, flat edges, a flat display, and dual rear cameras. Check out our images below.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t confirm any other details about the Galaxy S25 Edge, such as specs or availability. But you can be sure that leaks will reveal plenty of information ahead of the official launch.

Original article: January 22, 2025 (1:00PM ET): Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S25 series, but we’ve heard about a Galaxy S25 Slim model for a few months now. Now, a Samsung executive has confirmed that this thinner model is indeed on the way.

A Samsung South Africa representative told Android Authority during a briefing last week that a Slim device is indeed on the way: So, we will have the Ultra, the Plus, the base model. That’ll be South Africa. There is a Slim model, not initially available here. It’ll be available in select markets. The representative noted that Samsung hasn’t made a final decision on these select markets just yet, but added that Korea and the US will be part of this initial launch. What will be announced has not finally been decided yet. But certainly US, Korea will be announced (sic). And then that model might be available as a second (wave) launch. So it sounds like we could see a phased approach to the Slim model’s release. That means there’s still hope if the device isn’t initially available in your market.

The executive didn’t mention a specific launch window, but the Galaxy S25 Slim was expected to launch several months after the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung’s thinner phone is tipped to be 6.4mm thick but with a battery size between 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh. The Slim device is also expected to pack a 200MP main camera and a thinner periscope camera module.

Would you buy the S25 Slim? 62 votes Yes, for sure 27 % Maybe, it depends on price/features 39 % No, I'd buy the other S25 phones though 10 % I'm not keen on the S25 series (including the Slim) 24 %

The representative’s comments also come as a recent PhoneArena report asserts that the S25 Slim will be available in 39 countries. Contrary to the executive’s statement, though, the US wasn’t listed as a launch market. Tipster Evan Blass also claimed that the device “will almost certainly not be offered through US carriers.” That claim doesn’t completely rule out a US launch in theory, but suggests a prepaid offering at best.

Don’t want to wait for the Galaxy S25 Slim? You can always opt for the brand-new Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra. These are iterative upgrades once again for the most part, but all three phones sport the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a host of new Galaxy AI features (including AI concierge-like functionality).

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments