Galaxy S25 Edge dummy unit shows off gorgeous black color, annoyingly off-centered USB-C port

These dummy units highlight the Galaxy S25 Edge’s incredible thinness, gorgeous black color, and annoyingly off-centered USB-C port.

Samsung will release the Galaxy S25 Edge sometime in April, so we have limited information about the device so far. Samsung has “shown off” the device at Galaxy Unpacked and MWC this year, but both showcases had the device suspended in the air. No one has had hands-on time with the upcoming slim flagship, nor have people seen the alleged Titanium Jetblack color — until now.

Korean YouTuber The Sinza has posted a hands-on with the Galaxy S25 Edge, but with the catch that it is with third-party dummy units. As such, these units are said to be representative of the device’s dimensions but obviously lack any functional parts. Still, it’s enough to give us a better perspective of just how thin the S25 Edge is compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra and how gorgeous the black color could look on the final retail device if Samsung sticks with this shade.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is said to come in three colors: Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack. If the Jetblack color is the same shade as seen in the dummy unit above, it will look absolutely gorgeous.

The dummy unit also allows us to examine the off-centered USB-C port and SIM tray. This is likely a by-product of accommodating these parts on such a thin smartphone.

The comparison with the Galaxy S25 Ultra puts the 5.84mm thinness (and even the off-centered USB-C port) into perspective.

