The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is even more special in this new market

The two phones are based on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, respectively, and include fancier trappings and more goodies in their boxes.

Not content with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 leading its product line, Samsung launched the souped-up Special Edition just a few weeks ago. The foldable device first landed in its native country of South Korea. Now, it will grace a new market and bear an entirely different name.

According to a countdown timer on Samsung’s Chinese website, the Galaxy W25 will arrive in China on November 6, 2024. When studying specs from the company’s official listing, it clearly shares bones with the Special Edition. However, the W25 does receive an extra enhancements.

For one, the Galaxy W25 makes extensive use of gold accents in various elements, from its textured rails and camera rings to its “Heart of the World” logo on its rear plate. That plate is also made of darkened ceramic, which really makes the device stand out. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, the phone is 10.6 mm thick when folded and shrinks further to 4.9mm when its 8-inch main screen is wide open. The device retains its 6.5-inch cover display. Notably, all that gold and ceramic does add to the W25’s weight — it’s 19 grams heavier than the Special Edition.

Internally, you’ll find 4GB more RAM than the Special Edition. 16GB sits alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and a choice between 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. A 200MP primary camera heads the imaging lineup, too. Additionally, the device also comes with a charger and a case.

Notably, Samsung is also launching the Galaxy W25 Flip on the same day. It receives a similar gold and black ceramic treatment to its larger sibling but retains many of the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s core internals and trappings.

The Galaxy W-series foldable phones are Chinese exclusives, so don’t expect to find them beyond the country’s borders. As for the price, Samsung will likely charge upwards of $2,000 — the price demanded for the Special Edition in Korea.

