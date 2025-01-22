Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: This is the one I'd pick

It’s that time of the year to choose between Samsung’s new flagship trio. The Galaxy S25 series has the usual roll call of improvements, but which model should you choose? I know which I’d go for. Here’s my answer to the Galaxy S25 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra debate.

Before I get stuck in, I want to highlight that this feature is not reliant on hands-on experience with the three devices. Instead, I’m basing my opinion on the facts about each device with a measure of expert opinion. Naturally, I expect you may prefer one phone over the other for a completely subjective or objective reason, but I believe that there’s one Galaxy S25 model that stands out as the best value option.

A small price to pay

After flirting with big screens for several years, I’ve grown to appreciate the portability and ergonomics smaller phones afford. While these devices are easier to transport, they’re also much kinder on the wallet. This is true for the base Samsung Galaxy S25. The smallest model in the lineup makes the most sense for my pocket in 2025.

As mentioned, it’s highly portable. Its reasonable 6.2-inch 120Hz screen is just large enough for casual crosswords and as a viewfinder for wide-angle shots. It’s the lightest model in the range, weighing just 162 grams. That should make it the easiest Galaxy S25 device to hold for more extended periods and tuck away once done.

The smallest model in the lineup makes the most sense for my pocket in 2025.

More importantly, the Galaxy S25 doesn’t incur too many penalties for its smaller stature, nor is its performance artificially kneecapped. For the first time, the device is available with 512GB of storage as an option. The additional storage is enticing for someone who often negates deleting duplicate photos and videos.

It also shares the 12GB RAM total as its siblings paired with the same chipset you’ll find in the other S25 models: the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Unless the more petite body means lower cooling thresholds, the cheapest Galaxy S25 should be as pacey as the most expensive Ultra model and pacier than other flagships this generation.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 also packs the same camera setup as the Plus model, so I wouldn’t gain any imaging upgrades by jumping for the larger model. This arrangement includes a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x zoom, and 12MP selfie shooter.

I will acknowledge some features that the Galaxy S25 misses out on compared to the Plus and/or Ultra. These include: No UWB support (present on the Plus and Ultra)

Slower 25W wired charging (versus 45W charging on the Plus and Ultra with a supported charger)

No built-in S Pen (limited to the Ultra)

No Gorilla Glass Armor on the display (limited to the Ultra) It’s also worth noting the Galaxy S25’s battery capacity. While 4,000mAh is petite in 2025, given the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s improved efficiency, it should yield considerable improvements over the Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S25 Plus is just a larger, pricier Galaxy S25 this year, and I'm not here for it.

Before addressing the Ultra, I want to touch on the Galaxy S25 Plus. Last year, we called the Galaxy S24 Plus the best Samsung phone for most people, but I don’t see its successor in the same light. For $200 more, you’ll get faster charging, a larger battery, a bigger display, and UWB support. Apart from the larger battery (which comes with its own penalties), that’s a list of features I would do without for $200 extra in my back pocket.

Why I’m shirking the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Naturally, many enthusiasts will park their dollars in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and this year’s pinnacle model is another overall iterative improvement.

I’m intrigued by the upgraded 50MP sensor behind the ultrawide lens. It’s about time Samsung offered a hardware upgrade in this camera slot, and it’s a valid reason to leap for the largest model of the series. But beyond this significant camera upgrade, the Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn’t offer many new smarts.

Beyond the upgraded ultrawide camera and ergonomic improvements, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is an uninspired box tick.

In fact, this year, there’s an unfortunate downgrade for Note holdouts. While the built-in S Pen remains, it’s now Bluetooth-free, rendering many nifty S Pen features redundant. Remote shutter smarts and Air Actions are two examples. This likely won’t affect all users, but in principle, an Ultra model should add features year-on-year, not remove them.

There’s no doubt that Galaxy S24 Ultra users who want a more refined design with softer corners and better ergonomics will appreciate the new body shape, but the Ultra’s unique allure is waning on paper, especially when considering the entire lineup.

Which Samsung Galaxy S25 model should you buy?

For me, the best Samsung Galaxy S25 model is the base option. You get a solid hardware platform, a camera system that matches its pricier Plus sibling, and a pocketable package for the least amount of cash. It doesn’t sacrifice much for its cheaper price and smaller size, either. It makes the most financial sense of the three for me.

Of course, that’s just my opinion. Here are a few reasons you might want to purchase each Samsung Galaxy S25 model: You should buy the Galaxy S25 for the 2025 flagship experience in a compact body.

You should buy the Galaxy S25 if you’re crunched for cash and want the cheapest Samsung flagship. You’ll save $200 over the Plus and $400 over the Ultra.

If you think the standard model is too small and want a larger battery, you should purchase the Galaxy S25 Plus.

If you need faster charging phones or devices that support UWB, you should buy the Galaxy S25 Plus or the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If you’re a keen photographer, plan to use a digital stylus, or want the absolute top-line Samsung phone in 2025, you should buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Which Samsung Galaxy S25 model would you buy? Let me know in the comments, and be sure to vote in the poll above.

