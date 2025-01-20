Leak claims Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 Slim in these 39 countries

Smartprix

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to launch in 39 countries, according to a report from PhoneArena, citing a reliable source.

The list of countries includes regions like Europe, Asia, and the Middle East but notably excludes the US.

It’s unlikely the Galaxy S25 Slim will be available through US carriers, corroborating an earlier rumor and Samsung’s history with slim models like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Samsung is expected to release a new “Slim” model as part of its Galaxy S25 lineup this year. There’s no official confirmation from the company, but we’ve been hearing a lot about the so-called Galaxy S25 Slim in the past few weeks. From leaked renders to details about its features and specs, information about the device is quickly trickling in. Now, a fresh download from PhoneArena claims to reveal a list of all the countries where the phone could ultimately launch.

In the exclusive report, the publication cites a “historically reliable source” who states that the Galaxy S25 Slim will be available in 39 countries. While the list may not be complete, the outlet suggests it is nearly accurate. Here’s the list:

Afghanistan

Australia

Austria

Brazil

Caucasus

Croatia

Egypt

France

India

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Libya

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Nigeria Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia/Montenegro

Singapore

Slovenia

South Africa

Srilanka

Switzerland

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

UAE

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Notably, the US is not listed as one of the countries where Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S25 Slim. This corroborates a recent observation by tipster Evan Blass, who claimed that the upcoming device has something in common with Samsung’s previous slim phone, a.k.a the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. He said the S25 Slim will “almost certainly not be offered through US carriers.”

It’s not all that surprising that Samsung isn’t planning a US launch for the Galaxy S25 Slim. We’ve heard nothing about the device coming to the country in the run-up to the Galaxy S25 series launch on Wednesday.

