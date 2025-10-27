Search results for

One UI 8 update is back on track for Galaxy S23 and S24

Distribution of Android 16-based One UI 8 was paused for Galaxy S23 and S24 phones earlier this month.
55 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S23 back green colorway in hand
Robert Triggs / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The rollout of One UI 8 on Galaxy S23 and S24 has reportedly resumed in Korea.
  • One UI 8 is reaching those phones in the October monthly update.
  • We haven’t seen the update in the US yet.

Samsung’s latest One UI 8 update got off to a shaky start. Since the software started rolling out in September, the company has paused distribution of its version of Android 16 on several of its phones. Now, though, it looks like the update is back on track on Galaxy S23 and S24.

On Twitter, Tarun Vats has shared screenshots that show the Galaxy S23 and S24 series are once again able to download One UI 8 in South Korea. That should mean that the update will resume soon in other affected regions, as well.

One UI 8 debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in July and started hitting other phones in September, starting with the S25 series. Since then, Samsung’s temporarily paused its distribution on various phones without explanation. Samsung most recently stopped the rollout of One UI 8 on the Galaxy S23 series last week, after its update first began earlier this month. With One UI 8 rolling out again in the S23 and S24’s October update, the update is back on track.

A beta for Samsung’s next big One UI update, One UI 8.5, was rumored to be kicking off sometime in November, but has reportedly been delayed. The delay may have something to do with changes in Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy S26 series that launches next year.

SamsungSamsung Galaxy S23
