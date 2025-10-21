Samsung pauses One UI 8 rollout across multiple Galaxy S generations

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Distribution of One UI 8 to the Galaxy S23 series has reportedly paused weeks after it first began.

The S23 follows the S22 and S24 in having a bumpy One UI 8 rollout.

Samsung hasn’t shared when we should expect the update to resume.

Samsung’s in the process of rolling out the Android 16-based One UI 8 across its wide range of compatible phones. The update started hitting the Galaxy S23 just a couple of weeks ago — but now, Samsung has halted that distribution.

As reported by SammyGuru, Galaxy S23 phones aren’t currently able to download One UI 8. The S23 series is just the latest to have its One UI 8 rollout stopped: The S24 and S22 series both had the plug pulled on their respective rollouts, too (though SammyGuru says the S22’s update is “partially resumed”).

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Samsung hasn’t given a reason for this most recent pause or the flaky One UI 8 rollout generally, but it’s not unprecedented. This past spring, Samsung temporarily pulled the plug on its One UI 7 rollout altogether a week after the update launched.

In addition to Samsung’s Galaxy S-series phones, SammyGuru notes that the Galaxy M55’s One UI 8 update is temporarily on hold, and the Galaxy Z Fold SE’s was briefly paused but has since resumed. Neither of those phones are available in the US.

The trouble with One UI 8’s rollout this year and One UI 7’s last year doesn’t instill much confidence that next year’s One UI 8.5 will go off without a hitch. Here’s hoping the beta that kicks off soon sorts out most of the bugs in advance.

Follow