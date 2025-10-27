The wait for your Galaxy phone's next big update might have just gotten longer

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The One UI 8.5 beta program for the Galaxy S25 series has reportedly been delayed.

The rollout was rumored for November, but it is now unlikely to occur in that month.

The delay is reportedly tied to Samsung’s change of plans regarding the Galaxy S26 lineup.

One UI 8.5 is all set to be that one big update that all Galaxy users should look forward to, but it seems not everything is going as planned. If you were looking forward to trying out One UI 8.5 betas soon, you shouldn’t hold your breath now, as Samsung has seemingly delayed the beta program.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Tarun Vats, known for reporting on Samsung software releases, reports on X that the One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 series is delayed. Previous rumors had indicated that the first One UI 8.5 beta would roll out in the week beginning November 24, but now, a rollout in November seems unlikely.

The apparent delay in the beta program is reportedly due to Samsung’s significant shake-up of its Galaxy S26 line. Samsung has seemingly canceled the Galaxy S26 Edge, reinstated the Galaxy S26 Plus, and dropped plans to rename the Galaxy S26 to Galaxy S26 Pro. In short, Samsung is back to its starting point with the Galaxy S26 series, but all this shuffling has seemingly pushed back the release of the Galaxy S26 series.

It’s not clear just how much the beta program has been delayed. If it’s a few weeks, the delayed plan would align with the (delayed) release of the Galaxy S26 series. If it’s even more, we’re in for another round of excruciating wait times.

It’s essential to note that the company has not yet confirmed or shared any details about these plans, including the Galaxy S26 series and the One UI 8.5 beta program. We don’t expect Samsung to reveal any information on these before the company is ready to announce the products officially. Given how delayed the past few One UI releases have been, I didn’t have high hopes for One UI 8.5 anyway.

Follow