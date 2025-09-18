Good news for Galaxy S25 users: Stable One UI 8 is now rolling out in the US

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The stable One UI 8 update for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series started its global rollout earlier in the day and is now available to several users in the US, too.

Users are now widely receiving the 3.9GB update with the September 2025 security patch level.

The update includes new features such as automatic call captioning and Now Brief functionality.

Samsung’s One UI rollout has been a rollercoaster in recent years, with prolonged silence, long delays, and vague timelines agonizing Galaxy users. For Galaxy S25 series users, this ordeal appears to be coming to an end for their Android 16 update, at least. Samsung began rolling out the stable One UI 8 update to the Galaxy S25 series in South Korea early this week and globally early today. Reports are now coming in from S25 users in the US that the stable One UI 8 update is finally available in the country.

Reddit user SuperRam56 and X user Padilla report that their Galaxy S25 series devices have received the One UI 8 update in the US.

Some Reddit comments, specifically for those on Verizon and using the phone unlocked, mention that they don’t have the update yet, but it could just be a gradual rollout. Users in many other regions, like Canada, India, and the UK, report that they have received the update, so it’s definitely a wider, global rollout.

The stable One UI 8 update is 3.9GB in size, has a version number ending in BYI3, and comes with the September 2025 security patch level. The changelog highlights features like automatic call captioning and Now Brief functionality. You can check out all the changes this update brings over One UI 7 in our One UI 8 hands-on.

