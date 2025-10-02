International Galaxy S23 users finally receiving their One UI 8 update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8 is rolling out to Galaxy S23 phones internationally.

This update follows rollouts for the S25 and S24.

S23 users in the US don’t seem to have access to the latest update yet.

Samsung’s been rolling out its One UI 8 software at a respectable clip lately. Samsung’s latest foldables, as well as the S25 series, S24 series, and even some tablets all have access to One UI 8 in at least some markets. Just a few days ago, One UI 8 started rolling out to Galaxy S23 phones in Korea, and now, it’s spread to other countries, as well.

SamMobile has shared that Galaxy S23 users in Australia, Egypt, France, Germany, Malaysia, Spain, Turkey, and Ukraine report receiving the update. We’ve also seen reports on Reddit, from user Potential_Escape_90 in New Zealand and Master_Customer3670 in South Africa.

For most people, One UI 8 will land as a relatively minor update, bringing marginal improvements to things like split-screen multitasking and Quick Share. Samsung’s also rebuilt DeX mode in One UI 8, using the standardized Android Desktop Mode as a base.

One UI 8 isn’t yet rolling out to Galaxy S23 phones in the US market, but with the latest software hitting S23 devices in seemingly every other country around the world, we can expect to see it stateside soon.

While One UI 8 is only just making its way to Galaxy devices around the world, but we’re already hearing rumblings about the next major Samsung update, One UI 8.5. That version will reportedly bring with it some bigger changes, like Pixel-style automatic call screening, deeper integration of AI agents, a vastly more customizable control panel, and more.

If you’re a Samsung user, let us know in the comments which device you’re on and whether you’ve got the One UI 8 update yet.

