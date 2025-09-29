After Galaxy phones, Samsung tablets are now getting One UI 8

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 8 for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is the first Samsung tablet to be updated to One UI 8.

The update is currently live in Korea, but we expect a global rollout to follow in the coming days.

Earlier this month, Samsung began rolling out the stable One UI 8 update, starting with the Galaxy S25 series. In a matter of days, the update began to trickle down to the Galaxy S24 as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Flip 6, which expanded to more regions last week. Earlier today, older devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, received their One UI 8 update, and tablets are now following suit.

Following a host of handsets, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is starting to receive its first update to stable One UI 8. Tipster Tarun Vats noted in a post on X that the update is available for Galaxy Tab S10 Plus users in Korea.

As with other Samsung devices, the update should soon be available globally. The update delivery trend over the last few weeks indicates that we can expect Tab S10 Plus users to receive the update by the end of this week (we hope!).

While the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is the first Samsung tablet to be updated from One UI 7 to One UI 8, it’s not the first one to run it. Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S11 and the S11 Ultra, marking the first set of large Samsung screens to run the new interface. These devices also introduced support for a reformed DeX experience, featuring multiple monitor compatibility that allows an external display to work alongside the tablet’s main screen, rather than replacing it.

While we expect the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus to receive the same functionality, the current changelog shared by the tipster does not explicitly mention it. We will share an update once the global rollout commences.

Meanwhile, Samsung is preparing a bigger update under One UI 8.5, which is expected to arrive with the Galaxy S26 series. The update is expected to bring several new design tweaks, seemingly inspired by iOS 26, alongside better customization options.

