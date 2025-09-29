Galaxy S23 users, rejoice: Stable One UI 8 is now officially rolling out

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The stable One UI 8 update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy S23 FE

The update is currently available in South Korea, with a broader rollout to other regions expected soon.

The Galaxy A36 also received One UI 8 stable release in South Korea last week, and the update is now rolling out in more regions globally.

Samsung’s One UI 8 rollout is now in full swing for older devices in its portfolio. The update has already rolled out to several popular phones, including the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, it’s time for Galaxy S23 series owners to celebrate, as stable One UI 8 update has begun rolling out for the phones in the lineup, as well as to the Galaxy S23 FE and even the Galaxy A36.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The first One UI 8 stable build for the Galaxy S23 series (h/t Tarun Vats) is 3.2GB in size (a smaller 470MB update for users already enrolled in the beta) and has the version number S918NKSU6EYI7/S918NOKR6EYI7/S918NKSU6EYI7, depending on the region. The update also includes the September 1, 2025, security patch.

This update is rolling out gradually to all users in South Korea, but we expect users in the US, UK, India, and the rest of the world to get it very soon. Samsung typically rolls out the update in other regions within a week, though there have been plenty of instances of them rolling it out on the same day as the South Korea rollout, too — we’re keeping our fingers crossed for an early rollout for global markets.

The Galaxy S23 FE is also getting stable One UI 8. The update, with version S711NKSU9DYI5/S711NOKR9DYI5/S711NKOU9DYI5, is currently rolling out in South Korea, so other regions can hope to see it soon.

The Galaxy A36 5G also joins the stable One UI 8 party. Samsung started rolling out the update in South Korea last week and is now rolling it out for Galaxy A36 users in Europe and Turkey (h/t Tarun Vats).

In our One UI 8 hands-on, you can see all the changes this update brings over One UI 7 across Samsung’s expansive phone lineup.

Follow