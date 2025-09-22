Search results for

Samsung rolls out stable One UI 8 update for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6

The update is reaching users in South Korea, with a wider release expected over the next few days.
20 minutes ago

samsung galaxy z fold 6 z flip 6 hands on
Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.
  • The software is now reaching non-beta users in South Korea, with a wider launch expected in the next few days.
  • The update also carries the September security patch.

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new Android 16-based software is now reaching Samsung’s 2024 foldables in South Korea, meaning that the rest of the world, including users in the US, can expect to get the update in the next few days.

The One UI 8 rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 was confirmed by tipster Tarun Vats on X. The following are the build versions for the two phones:

  • Fold6: F956NKSU2CYI7/F956NOKR2CYI7/F956NKSU2CYHC
  • Flip6: F741NKSU2CYI6/F741NOKR2CYI6/F741NKSU2CYHC

Samsung rolled out the stable One UI 8 update to the Galaxy S25 series in the US just last week. The hefty update also included the September security patch, so we’re guessing that’ll also be the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 when they get the new version. You can check out all the changes the update brings over One UI 7 in our One UI 8 hands-on.

According to Samsung’s One UI 8 release schedule, dozens of Galaxy devices will receive the update between September and October. These include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, and more.

News
SamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 6Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6Samsung One UI
