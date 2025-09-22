Samsung rolls out stable One UI 8 update for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new Android 16-based software is now reaching Samsung’s 2024 foldables in South Korea, meaning that the rest of the world, including users in the US, can expect to get the update in the next few days.

The One UI 8 rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 was confirmed by tipster Tarun Vats on X. The following are the build versions for the two phones:

Fold6: F956NKSU2CYI7/F956NOKR2CYI7/F956NKSU2CYHC

Flip6: F741NKSU2CYI6/F741NOKR2CYI6/F741NKSU2CYHC

Samsung rolled out the stable One UI 8 update to the Galaxy S25 series in the US just last week. The hefty update also included the September security patch, so we’re guessing that’ll also be the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 when they get the new version. You can check out all the changes the update brings over One UI 7 in our One UI 8 hands-on.