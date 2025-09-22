Breaking: Galaxy S24 series is now getting the stable One UI 8 update

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Users in South Korea are reporting that Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S24 series.

The update should arrive in other regions, including the US, over the next few days.

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S24 series. We’re seeing updates reaching beta build users in South Korea, meaning it should also arrive soon for non-beta users, perhaps in the next few hours.

According to a post on Samsung’s Korean community forums, the build numbers for the update are: S928NKSU4CYI7, S926NKSU9CYI7. S921NKSU9CYI7.

Samsung Community

Last week, Samsung released the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 series. We reviewed the update, and here are the five features we think you should check out. When the update arrives, they should also be available on your Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a timeline for when the One UI 8 update will hit regions like the US, but we reckon it shouldn’t take too long. You can expect a wider release over the next few days.

