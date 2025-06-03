Samsung's new 'Precious' may not be ready for a 2025 launch

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Ring 2 may not launch this year.

A new report suggests Samsung has just started developing the smart ring.

If development is still in its early stages, it could be several months before the product is ready for market.

It’s been nearly a year since Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring, so it’s reasonable to expect a successor soon, perhaps within the next month or so. However, it appears the wait for Samsung’s second-generation smart ring could be much longer than expected.

According to a report from Galaxy Club, development on the so-called Galaxy Ring 2 has only just begun. While the report doesn’t provide any specific launch timeline, this suggests that Samsung may not release the device in 2025. If development is still in its early stages, it may be several months before the product is ready to hit the market. However, since the Galaxy Ring was the first of its kind, it’s hard to predict what Samsung’s developmental cycle looks like at this point.

Meanwhile, rumors about the Galaxy Ring 2 have been circulating since last year. The upcoming ring is expected to be slimmer, deliver improved battery life depending on size, and offer upgraded health tracking and AI features. Samsung was previously expected to tease the device alongside the Galaxy S25 series in January, but that clearly didn’t happen.

Another separate leak from November 2024 claimed that the Galaxy Ring 2 would arrive sooner than expected, but all we’ve heard from Samsung is complete radio silence.

If Galaxy Club’s latest report is accurate, we may not see the new Galaxy Ring until early 2026, with a potential debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series in January. Still, as always, it’s best to take these reports with a grain of salt.