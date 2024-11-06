The Galaxy Ring 2 could come a little sooner with better battery life and more

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A Korean leaker has claimed that the Galaxy Ring 2 will launch sooner than originally planned.

The new ring will apparently offer longer battery life, a thinner design, and more features.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is the Korean brand’s first foray into the smart ring space, and we thought it was a solid debut. Hoping for a sequel in 2025? Well, a tipster has now shared apparent Galaxy Ring 2 details.

Korean blogger yeux1122 posted some apparent Galaxy Ring 2 details on Naver, claiming that Samsung might launch the new smart ring “a bit earlier” than originally planned. There’s no word on a launch window, though. For what it’s worth, the original Galaxy Ring was teased in January before a July release.

The leaker also asserted that the Galaxy Ring 2 will offer several improvements, namely a thinner design, longer battery life, and more (unspecified) features. We’d love to see improved endurance as this was one of our main complaints about the Galaxy Ring.

Apple Ring canceled, or is it? Keen on an Apple smart ring? Well, yeux1122 also claims that the iPhone maker is still developing a “ring-type wearable” along with “band-type” and “smart glass-type” wearables. This Apple ring claim is at odds with Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who reported last month that Apple wasn’t actively developing a smart ring and had no plans to launch one.

The Korean tipster has a somewhat accurate track record in general, but has generally been more reliable with Samsung-related leaks. Nevertheless, we’d take these assertions with a pinch of salt for now.

