Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 wishlist: All the features I want to see

With all the new smart rings launched this year, I might be maxing out open fingers. Yet, I’m already looking ahead to what Samsung might deliver with a potential Samsung Galaxy Ring 2. Building on the foundation of its first smart ring, the company’s next model is rumored to bring advanced health sensors, a longer-lasting battery, and more size options for a better fit. If these early reports are accurate, the Galaxy Ring 2 could be a compelling step forward for the whole smart ring market.

True week-long battery (at least)

The beauty of a smart ring is its forgettable nature. I can slip one on and track my data without thinking about it again until I choose to tap into the companion app. But for this convenience to be most valuable, the device needs substantial battery life. I was disappointed in the original Galaxy Ring, which I found fell quite short of its six to seven-day battery life claim. When competitors are able to pull off week-long use between charges, Samsung can’t afford not to keep up. The built-in battery of the ring’s charging case is a huge selling point, but the wearable itself needs to last as well.

Fortunately, we’ve already seen some rumors that Samsung plans to deliver improvement in this arena. According to a Korean report, the Galaxy Ring 2 may house a solid-state battery that will extend battery life and also speed up charging. These batteries are also more durable than lithium-ion ones, which could extend the lifespan of the new model.

More accuracy

A health and fitness tracker is only as useful as it is reliable, and unfortunately, I did not find the current Galaxy Ring as accurate as I had hoped. During my review, the original model delivered inconsistent heart rate data during workouts. Likewise, its sleep tracking didn’t match the results of the trusted devices I compared it to. While I realize the technological marvel of packing so many tools and sensors into such a miniature space, it’s all for naught if the end product doesn’t produce usable data. Oura delivers highly accurate data related to both sleep and heart rate, so it is clearly doable. I hope Samsung can improve its sensors and algorithms to provide more reliable wellness stats and in turn, provide users with a more powerful health companion.

Better fitness tracking tools

In addition to improved accuracy, I’d also like to see the Galaxy Ring 2 offer a more robust fitness tracking toolkit. Asking for a built-in GPS is a pipe dream, but it isn’t a stretch to hope for better activity-tracking tools and auto-detection. When Galaxy Ring rumors began, I was hopeful the introduction of a smart ring from an established fitness tracking brand would mean a better experience for athletes compared to that offered by rings already available. Instead, Samsung launched deep compatibility between its smartwatches and rings, suggesting that workouts should still be recorded by the former. I want to see a smart ring deliver enough features so shoppers don’t need to own multiple wearables.

A more affordable price

The danger of always wanting more is that new models often end up costing more as well. Smart rings are not cheap investments. At $399, the current Galaxy Ring lands at a price comparable to leading smartwatches. Considering Samsung all but encourages shoppers to invest in both a Galaxy Ring and a Galaxy Watch, I would like to see that price come down. Budget-friendly smart rings exist, like the RingConn Gen 2 Air, which raises the question: Why are other options so pricey? To be honest, it’s unlikely Samsung will lower its price point, so my real hope is that it just doesn’t go up. I also want to see the Galaxy Ring 2 remain a subscription-free experience.

A thinner design in more sizes and colors

Samsung did pretty well in terms of hardware design on the original Samsung Galaxy Ring. The jewelry-inspired wearable is lightweight, more comfortable than the Oura Ring 4, and as subtle as an oversized band can be. It also comes in a wide range of sizes, including the additional two sizes Samsung added in January. However, I’ll always angle for an even thinner smart ring and an even better fit. I’d like to see the next-generation Galaxy Ring offer more nuanced sizing, a thinner design, and if it’s not too much to ask, more colorways.

The fall of Samsung’s wall

This is going to sound like screaming into the void, but I’m still waiting for Samsung to drop its exclusivity practices. The company’s devices are pricey, and shoppers deserve full access to features regardless of what phone they own. Until then, the value of any Samsung wearable is hindered by the type of phone you own. On the smart ring, limited experiences include AI tools like Wellness Tips and Energy Score.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Ring 2?

Samsung Galaxy Ring — July 10, 2024 It’s pretty safe to assume there will be a Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, though, with only one generation to go off, the future of the line’s naming convention isn’t clear. Likewise, there is no launch pattern to review, just the hope that the company will adopt an annual launch schedule. Leaks concerning the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 have been limited, to say the least. At one point, there were rumors we might see the new device teased at Samsung’s most recent Unpacked event, but that day has come and gone without mention of the upcoming ring.

My best guess is that we will find out more about the device at Samsung’s summer Unpacked event, which will most likely be in July. The summer event is when the company typically launches a new smartwatch each year. It makes sense that all the brand’s wearables may follow the same schedule. Whether the ring will be teased at the event point or fully dropped is unclear. I’ll keep this hub updated as we learn more.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2? Without a clear idea of when the ring might land, it’s hard to know for sure if it’s worth waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2. If you are looking for a smart ring right now, I highly recommend the Oura Ring 4 ($399 at Amazon) which is compatible with both Android and iOS phones. The device is a reliable and powerful wellness companion with an established companion app. The RingConn Gen 2 Air ($199 at Amazon) is another smart ring worth considering at a bit of a budget price.

However, if you’re committed to the Samsung ecosystem, I recommend holding off for now. My best guess is that we will see the new generation land this summer, or at least have more information to work from. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a pricey investment that may not be worth making when a new model is likely right around the corner. There is a good chance the next model will feature some significant upgrades that will be worth waiting for.