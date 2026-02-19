After so many Galaxy Buds 4 renders, these IRL pics finally make the new design feel real

TL;DR Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro at its next Unpacked this month.

Samsung-produced illustrations had already given us a solid idea of how the new earbuds would look.

Now some photos of actual dummy units help complete that picture even further.

It’s hard to keep a secret. And if you’re a multinational corporation with hundreds of thousands of employees, and countless more working for your various business partners — forget about it. Leaks are going to happen. For all the talk we may hear about companies like Samsung trying to close the tap on employee leaks, that’s not even where some of the best info comes from. We’ve already learned a ton about the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro not from any insider, but materials included in Samsung’s own One UI beta builds. But for as much as those revealed to us, we’re turning back to human sources today as we get our very best look yet at the upcoming earbuds.

It’s difficult to count just how many images we’ve already seen of the Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro. Samsung’s own software has proven to be just packed full of early illustrations, and the latest batches of renders have really managed to reveal the hardware from seemingly every possible angle.

While there’s been no shortage of renders, that’s also not the whole picture on the Buds 4 — no pun intended. Illustrations like those may help inform our expectations for the hardware, but it can be tricky to get a proper sense of depth and curves without some actual photos.

Well, today we’ve got TechTalkTV on X coming to the rescue — sort of. Technically, these aren’t the actual Galaxy Buds 4, but apparently non-functional dummy units for display purposes. Still, they’re instantly recognizable, from those flat stems with their brushed finish, to the smoothly flowing curves of the tips themselves:

We also get the same kind of great look at the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, recognizable by the presence of their silicone earpieces:

Unless an actual retail box turns up between now and Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, this may be the clearest peek at Samsung’s new earbuds we get until they’re revealed to everyone. Check back with us in the days leading up to Samsung’s event for information about how you can watch the unveiling live.

