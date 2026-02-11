How to pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S26 for a shot at $5,000 cash

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S26 launches February 25 in San Francisco, and pre-reservations are already live.

Every reservation scores a $30 Samsung credit and up to $900 in trade-in value for your old device.

Samsung is also running a lottery-style sweepstakes for a $5,000 gift card by simply signing up.

Samsung is gearing up for its next big launch, and it’s bringing some high-stakes incentives to get you to commit early. With the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event now confirmed for February 25 in San Francisco, the company has opened up its pre-reservation program, offering a mix of guaranteed credits and a lottery-style chance to win big.

If you’ve reserved a Samsung phone before, the process is familiar: reserve now, buy later. This year, though, Samsung is being a bit more conservative. Last year’s Galaxy S25 reservations came with a $50 credit, but this time, you’ll get $30 for signing up.

Just like the credit, the main savings from trade-in offers are a bit lower this year, too. Samsung is offering up to $900 for your old device, while fans saved up to $1,250 on the Galaxy S25 series. That said, this could still make the base Galaxy S26 very affordable, or lower the price of the S26 Ultra to a more reasonable level.

Another highlight this year is the $5,000 Samsung.com gift card sweepstakes. You don’t need to buy the phone to enter; just signing up for the reservation gives you a chance to win. If you’re selected, you could use the prize to get a lot of Samsung products.

Be sure to use the same email for your reservation and your purchase. The reservation window is open until the Unpacked event on February 25. After the event, these reservation perks will end and standard pre-order offers will take their place.

You’ll receive priority shipping, a $30 accessory credit that can be used for items like a case or the new Galaxy Buds, and entry into the $5,000 giveaway. If you have a Galaxy S24 or S25, you’ll probably get the best trade-in values, but Samsung also offers good trade-in deals for Apple and Google devices.

The S26 lineup is expected to be available in early March. If you are even slightly interested in the new phone, reserving now is risk-free. It costs nothing and lets you keep your options open.

