New Samsung Galaxy Buds with a fresh design will skip Unpacked, but here's when to expect them

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s open-ear Galaxy Buds Able could launch in late September or October, according to new reporting.

Past leaks have given us a decent idea about the Galaxy Buds Able’s design and other characteristics.

The upcoming earbuds could compete with the Sony LinkBuds Clip and the Bose Ultra Open, which offer a similar open-ear clip-style design.

We exclusively revealed the existence of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Able back in April. Since then, follow-up leaks have revealed what they may look like, suggesting a clip-based open-ear design for the earbuds. With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked less than a day away, one may have thought these earbuds might appear there. A new report suggests otherwise.

Citing anonymous sources, South Korean publication ET News claims that the Galaxy Buds Able — which could be marketed as the Galaxy Buds On — will launch at a separate event in late September or October. The company reportedly hasn’t identified a specific date for the event just yet.

The delay is supposedly due to the company “re-evaluating the product’s quality and launch timing.” Samsung possibly considers a standalone event better suited for the Galaxy Buds Able, as this is a new product segment for the company.

As we’ve already learned, the Galaxy Buds Able/On will mark a major departure from the company’s existing Galaxy Buds models, which use an in-ear design. By contrast, the Buds Able will reportedly use a design similar to the HUAWEI FreeClip range or the Sony LinkBuds Clip, which offer an open-ear design that clip onto your ears like jewelry.

By design, these earbuds are supposed to let in all the external noise to keep wearers aware of their surroundings. This makes them ideally suited for people who run or walk outdoors.

Given that the Galaxy Buds Able has only been spotted in leaks and internal app references so far, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the earbuds. Prominent among them is cost.

For some clues, the Sony LinkBuds Clip retails for $229.99, whereas the Bose Ultra Open has a $299.99 price tag, although the Bose earbuds are typically available for much cheaper. With this in mind, don’t be surprised if the Galaxy Buds Able’s pricing falls somewhere in the same territory.

Follow