Samsung's unannounced earbuds have a design you might not expect

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have provided our first look at the design of the Galaxy Buds Able.

Samsung’s new earbuds appear to have a clip-like, open-ear design.

Earlier this month, Android Authority discovered a reference to an unannounced Samsung device, listed as the Galaxy Buds Able. Days later, more evidence of the earbuds surfaced at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Now, a new leak may give us our first look at the design.

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The folks over at SammyGuru have uncovered an image that features an icon for the Galaxy Buds Able. The icon shows a clip-like device with an open-ear design. Additionally, there are two dome-like shapes with a grille on one side. It’s possible that this is where microphones would be located. Overall, the icon looks a lot like Sony’s recently launched LinkBuds Clip or Anker’s Soundcore AeroClip.

According to the outlet, this image was found hiding in recent One UI firmware. It’s believed these earbuds will use bone conduction rather than traditional drivers. And their open-ear design will allow you to listen to your audio without having to close yourself off from the world around you.

It’s worth noting that it’s still unclear if the Able monkier is the real name or a codename. It’s very possible that Able is simply a placeholder until Samsung comes up with something to replace it.

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