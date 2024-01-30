Samsung finally breaks silence on Galaxy AI's fate after 2025

TL;DR Samsung’s head of mobile, T.M. Roh, has opened up about the financial future of Galaxy AI.

The company could introduce more advanced AI features for paid subscribers in the future.

Roh also said that Galaxy AI will reach 100 million devices by the end of this year.

Samsung’s mobile chief, T.M. Roh, has broken the silence about the company’s plans with Galaxy AI once it stops being free in 2025.

Roh confirmed to ET Telecom what we already knew about Galaxy AI when the Galaxy S24 series launched a few weeks back. He said that despite the enormous resources invested in the development of Galaxy AI, its features will remain free for customers until 2025. The question on everyone’s mind is what will happen to Galaxy AI after 2025 once it stops being free. As it turns out, Samsung doesn’t know either.

Roh told the publication that the company has made no decisions about the fiscal future of Galaxy AI after 2025. However, he hinted at plans to introduce more powerful AI features in the future for paid subscribers.

“According to our analysis, there are various needs for mobile AI. So, there will be consumers who will be satisfied with using the AI capabilities for free. Then there could also be customers who wish for even more powerful AI capabilities and even pay for them. So, in the future decision-making, we will take all these factors into consideration,” Roh said.

The company has over a year to decide, so we’re sure we’ll hear an update once it has something to share. Android Authority had previously reached out to Samsung regarding the future of Galaxy AI but got no response from the brand.

Meanwhile, Roh painted a rosy picture for Galaxy AI for the coming months. He said the company plans to bring the tech to over 100 million devices worldwide this year.

Samsung already confirmed that the AI helper will be coming to a bunch of older Galaxy flagships, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series within the first half of 2024. We’re also guessing that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will include Galaxy AI features. Together, all these devices might help Samsung achieve its 100 million target for Galaxy AI’s rollout.

