Galaxy AI shocker: Samsung apparently confirms it'll remain free only until 2025

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy AI may not remain free after 2025.

Samsung reportedly notes the same in the footnotes of its product listings for the Galaxy S24 lineup.

Different terms may apply to AI features provided by third parties like Google.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series with much aplomb last evening. The star of the show was Galaxy AI, which powers a ton of new features on the flagships. For now, Galaxy AI and all the AI features on the Galaxy S24 series are completely free to use. However, that may not be the case after next year.

According to footnotes on Samsung’s product listings for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy AI features will only remain free until 2025. Below is the exact language used on Samsung’s website (spotted by AdamJMatlock on X). Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties. Before we decipher the language, let us tell you that the person who spotted it has since removed the post from X. We looked on Samsung’s website and could not spot the footnote on the Galaxy S24 series listings.

In the meantime, all we have is the footnote to go by. Samsung doesn’t clearly state that it’ll charge for Galaxy AI going into 2026, but what else could the declaration mean? The company could offer the AI on a subscription basis or charge a one-time fee for usage. Many Galaxy AI features depend on cloud-based processing, and Samsung might not be able to sustain the free model without charging for the features.

Will you pay for Galaxy AI features on your Samsung phones? 740 votes Yes 3 % No 83 % Maybe 13 %

Interestingly, the footnote also says that different terms could apply to AI features powered by third parties. Here, Samsung is most likely referring to Google. Many features like Circle To Search, summarization in Notes and Voice Recorder, and some photo editing features use Google’s AI technologies and models. These could also become chargeable as per the open-ended language of the footnote.

Of course, Samsung needs to come clean about all this before we can make any assumptions. We’ve reached out to the company to seek clarification regarding the subject. Hopefully, it will have something more concrete to share with us regarding the future of Galaxy AI.

Comments