Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung confirms One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI will come to these older Galaxy phones
- Samsung has confirmed that older Galaxy phones and tablets will get “many” Galaxy AI features with the One UI 6.1 update.
- One UI 6.1 should land on select Samsung devices within the first half of this year.
Samsung has launched the Galaxy S24 series with a variety of AI features baked into One UI 6.1. The question on everyone’s mind is whether the AI capabilities of the new flagships will also trickle down to older Samsung phones. Well, we have some good news for you on that front.
Samsung has confirmed to Android Authority that several new AI features introduced with the Galaxy S24 series will land on previously released Samsung devices. Here’s the emailed confirmation the company shared with us:
Many of the Galaxy AI features introduced on Galaxy S24 will also be supported on previous models including Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series within 1H 2024. Please stay tuned for more details.
The company’s statement confirms two things. Firstly, we now know that Galaxy AI will not remain exclusive to the Galaxy S24 lineup. It will eventually become available on older Samsung phones and tablets. Secondly, Samsung has confirmed that the aforementioned devices are first in line to receive the One UI 6.1 update within the first half of this year. That means you can expect the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 to get the new software sometime before June 2024.
Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t confirm exactly which Galaxy AI features will make it to previous devices.