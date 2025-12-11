This Exynos 2600 feature might keep future Snapdragon chips from running hot

TL;DR Samsung is set to introduce a new heat dissipation technology with the Exynos 2600.

Samsung appears so confident of its effects that it also wants to sell it to clients such as Qualcomm.

If that works out, we might see it being used on the rumored special version of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Samsung’s Exynos chipsets have been relentlessly criticized and trolled for their heating issues. The poor heat management on Exynos chips has also contributed to throttling and their inability to sustain high performance for long enough, which has traditionally made them less desirable than Snapdragon-branded counterparts. But Samsung has refused to abandon that ship, and might have actually addressed it with the upcoming Exynos 2600, which could power some of the Galaxy S26 models in certain regions. Not just Samsung appears so confident in its solution that it’s ready to offer it to other companies, including Apple and Qualcomm.

According to a recent report by the Korean outlet ET News, Samsung has formally announced its technology to address heat-related throttling issues on chipsets. This technology, previously detailed as HPB or heat pass block, comprises a passive copper heatsink integrated within the chipset to offer better heat dissipation.

Although passive radiators are commonly used in PCs and servers, this may be the first application on mobile phone chipsets. According to ET News, HPB technology has improved the Exynos 2600’s thermal efficiency by 30% compared to the Exynos 2500, ensuring sustained high performance.

Samsung has already namedropped the Exynos 2600, but has yet to confirm its specifications. However, leaks indicate it might be the first 2nm mobile chipset and will feature a deca-core CPU along with a GPU featuring NVIDIA’s tech stack. These specs put the Exynos 2600 in a more favorable spot than the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, at least on paper. But they also make it more prone to overheating, which is where the heatsink comes into play.

This appears to be the reason that Samsung is now looking to offer this packaging solution to potential clients from its semiconductor business. This includes Apple and Qualcomm, who have recently stuck with rival TSMC for its higher yields and more efficient solutions.

Qualcomm is rumored to bet on Samsung’s new 2nm fabrication process and to commission a special iteration of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 sometime late in 2026. Before it could do so, it is likely waiting for Samsung to demonstrate effective performance on its own chipsets.

If that goes as planned, Samsung might also be able to entice Apple to use its 2nm technology in its future chipsets, ending its long haitus since 2016. However, Intel is also vying for a share of Apple’s business, though its contribution could be limited to entry-level M-series chips. Meanwhile, TSMC’s 2nm chips may not be in time to compete with Samsung’s technology and may be more expensive, giving Samsung a reason to shine.

