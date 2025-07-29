Exynos-powered Galaxy S26 phones might not be a hot mess thanks to this addition

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly add a “heat pass block” to the Exynos 2600 processor.

This component should act as a heat sink and reduce the chip’s temperature.

This comes amid speculation and rumors about the Galaxy S26’s chip choice.

The Galaxy S25 series is exclusively powered by Snapdragon silicon. However, Samsung really wants the Exynos 2600 processor in some Galaxy S26 series phones. A new report has now revealed how Samsung could address a potential shortcoming with this new chipset.

ET News reports that Samsung plans to add a “heat pass block” (HPB) to the Exynos 2600. The outlet reports that this part acts as a heat sink to reduce chip temperatures more effectively.

The outlet adds that Samsung previously placed DRAM on top of its Exynos chip. This time, the DRAM and heat pass block will sit side by side, and both will be placed on top of the Exynos chip. Check out the machine-translated screenshot below, courtesy of ET News.

This addition suggests that Samsung anticipates the need for additional cooling in the Exynos 2600. It’s also possible that Samsung is taking a proactive measure to offer a cooler chip but doesn’t anticipate major heating concerns in the first place. Then again, a component like this does add to production costs, so it stands to reason that the company wouldn’t add this part if it didn’t think it was needed.

This news also comes as Qualcomm and MediaTek offer ever-increasing CPU clock speeds. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy tops out at 4.47GHz while the Dimensity 9400 Plus CPU has a peak speed of 3.73GHz. So Samsung would likely need additional cooling to reliably reach similar heights.

Excess heat can result in poor stability under sustained workloads (e.g., long gaming sessions), a physically hot device, and additional strain on the battery. Therefore, we are crossing our fingers that this heat pass block does the job if Samsung uses the Exynos 2600 in some Galaxy S26 models.

