The Galaxy Z Flip 8 could use a special Qualcomm flagship chip with some extra Samsung sauce

TL;DR Samsung is moving forward with the 2nm variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and has sent samples to Qualcomm for evaluation.

If these are approved, we could see the Samsung-made Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 a reality.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 may be the first phone to feature this special chipset.

With the earlier-than-usual arrival of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, we are already seeing an invasion from flagship Android devices powered by it. Besides the already launched Xiaomi 17 and the upcoming OnePlus 15, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is also supposed to power the Galaxy S26 series (at least, partially). But in addition to the TSMC-made chip, another Samsung-made variant is now reported to arrive later in 2026 and power Samsung’s clamshell.

Samsung is moving a step closer to making a special 2nm variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. According to Korean outlet New Daily (via SamMobile), samples of the said application processor (AP) have been sent to Qualcomm for evaluation. According to the report, these chipsets are designed for flagship Android phones set to launch later in 2026. That means the initial crop of phones, including the Galaxy S26 series, is likely to use the already-launched version of the chipset, which is being manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm node.

According to the report, the new chipset could be seen powering the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at launch. This follows Samsung’s earlier decision to swap out a Qualcomm chip for the Exynos 2400 on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which arrived earlier this year.

The report also notes that the latest move is likely due to improved yields at Samsung’s fabrication units. Last month, we learned that Samsung has already started mass-producing the Exynos 2600, which is also supposedly manufactured using a 2nm process. Like the Exynos 2600, the 2nm variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is reportedly also manufactured using Samsung’s SF2 process. The new technology delivers power improvements and greater efficiency through reduced spacing between transistors and a new logic gate design.

While this is certainly one more step towards the Samsung-made Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 becoming a reality, the chip will only enter the subsequent phases of production after Qualcomm gives its nod. Factors other than performance that could influence its decision include the thermal efficiency and the die’s overall yield. Samsung has reportedly overcome both issues with its own Exynos 2600 chipset, especially addressing age-old concerns about overheating in Samsung-made chipsets. But it remains to be seen whether these improvements also carry over to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The news does not dismiss previous rumors that Samsung is also developing a cheaper variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 to sell to other brands. We’re unsure if that’s still on track.

The decision to arm the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will also have multiple benefits for Samsung. Not only will it be able to establish the phone as a unique — or reserved — offering with the special chipset, it will also allow Samsung to demonstrate its prowess in semiconductor manufacturing. The latter is especially crucial for Samsung to reclaim its image after Qualcomm was forced to decommission Samsung from manufacturing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 due to the chipset’s poor performance and heating issues. Qualcomm subsequently refreshed the chipset mid-cycle, releasing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, manufactured by TSMC, which has manufactured all Qualcomm flagship chipsets since then.

In addition to its redemption, the new chipset should also help it appeal to more buyers who may have been dissuaded by the Exynos 2400 on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

