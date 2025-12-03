Search results for

Samsung all but confirms Exynos 2600 for the Galaxy S26 with full Stranger Things vibe

Samsung usually only announces a new Exynos chipset if it has imminent plans to use it.
By

1 hour ago

TL;DR
  • Samsung has posted a teaser video confirming that the Exynos 2600 is coming soon.
  • This strongly suggests that some Galaxy S26 models will have this new chipset.
  • The Exynos 2600 processor is expected to offer the latest Arm cores, an AMD GPU, and a 2nm design.

Samsung is rumored to be using both Snapdragon and Exynos chips in the Galaxy S26 phones, depending on the region. Now, the company has indeed confirmed that the Exynos 2600 chipset is coming soon.

Samsung posted a video on YouTube titled “The next Exynos.” The clip, seen at the top of the page, specifically reveals the Exynos 2600 name and uses Stranger Things-style music. The video also notes that this chipset is “refined at the core” and “optimized at every level.” The video’s description adds that the new chip is “coming soon.”

This is about as close to an official confirmation as you can get that the Galaxy S26 series will use the Exynos 2600 in some capacity. Samsung typically only announces a flagship Exynos chipset if it has imminent plans to use it.

In any event, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are expected to be equipped with the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, depending on the region. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to arrive with the Snapdragon processor globally.

History suggests that the Exynos chipset won’t have the raw horsepower of the Snapdragon SoC. However, Exynos chips have typically offered better efficiency. So we’re keen to see how the Exynos 2600 fares against the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. In any event, the new Samsung processor is expected to have the latest and greatest Arm CPU tech, an AMD GPU, and a 2nm manufacturing process.

