Samsung could use PC tech to prevent Exynos chips from overheating

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly working on a new cooling solution for future Exynos smartphone processors.

This packaging tech is apparently derived from PCs and servers and sees a type of heatsink attached to the top of the processor.

Work on the tech could be completed by Q4 2024, suggesting the Exynos 2500 could potentially use it.

The Exynos 2400 is a respectable flagship processor, although we did notice it ran a little hotter than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Now, it looks like Samsung has a new cooling solution up its sleeve for future Exynos smartphone chipsets.

The Elec reports that Samsung is working on a new chip packaging technology called fan-out wafer-level package-HPB (FOWLP-HPB). This tech involves attaching a type of heatsink, called a heat path block (HPB), to the top of the chipset.

The outlet reports that this heatsink technology is derived from PCs and servers, and is expected to be used on future Exynos processors. The website added that the tech is only arriving on smartphones now due to their smaller form factor, suggesting that miniaturizing the technology was a challenge.

It’s believed that development of the tech will be completed by Q4 2024, opening the door to mass production thereafter. This timeline suggests that the Exynos 2500, expected to be used in some Galaxy S25 models, could be equipped with this cooling tech provided that development wraps up early in Q4.

The Exynos 2400 ran a little hotter than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in our own testing. Meanwhile, 2022’s Exynos 2200 fared even worse, featuring major throttling issues. So this packaging technology would be a welcome addition to future Exynos chips if it works as intended, opening the door to more consistent performance, better battery life, and cooler phones.

